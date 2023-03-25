“Ben Simmons is Out Indefinitely”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Most Recent Setback in the Tragedy That is the Nets Star’s Career

When it comes to talking about the NBA players of today, there aren’t many more dismissive than Shaquille O’Neal. Sure, the man has been known to give the players their props once in a while. However, the fact of the matter is, the man seems almost mad at every NBA player that isn’t one of the top 10 in the league.

With these things in mind, you can probably already guess how he feels about Ben Simmons. Believe it or not, the man was once a very good player, one of the best in the NBA even. However, he just refused to put the work in. And then, when the world blew away his confidence, he became a mere shell of the near-superstar he used to be.

Knowing this whole narrative, Shaq has always looked on at the whole ordeal with a nasty look. But, if the words he has spoken in the past on the topic didn’t deal any kind of damage, his recent Instagram story may just have.

Shaquille O’Neal silently reposts recent Ben Simmons news on his Instagram story

Shaquille O’Neal is known to be harsh on most NBA players today. However, Ben Simmons seems to bring out something far more visceral in the man. And so, when it comes to the Nets star, it appears that the Lakers legend often can’t help himself.

But, as it turns out, it appears the man decided to show some restraint when it comes to words on the man recently. All he did instead, was silently spread the word. Take a look at the tweet below to see how he did it.

@SHAQ throws some Ben Simmons news out there pic.twitter.com/rVGu5rF36w — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 25, 2023

To be fair to O’Neal, he may be trying to be as nice about this as possible. After all, there are probably multitudes of words that the man could have used in the situation. But, after all, he has said about the man in the past, we don’t think he needs so much more for fans to get a gist of how he is feeling.

And in case you don’t quite get what he has running on his mind here, we’ll give you a hint. It’s not exactly the setup for a love letter to Ben Simmons.

What has he said about Ben Simmons in the past?

It almost seems to have happened long ago now. And yet, it’s hard to forget it. The moment that spelled the beginning of the end for Ben Simmons’s career in the NBA. In case you’re having a little bit of trouble recalling it, you can take a look at it right here.

At the time, just about every analyst on the face of the planet was coming down on the-then 76ers’ star. And it is there that a part of us wishes we could tell you Shaquille O’Neal was different. But, given the critical man that he is, it just wasn’t meant to be. Take a look at what he had to say about Simmons in the YouTube clip below.

During those playoffs, the Wizards and Hawks effectively broke Ben Simmons. Because after the whole ordeal, we never saw the star ever be himself again. After all, the man may have hesitated to take a jumper before. But now, he doesn’t even like taking layups. It feels like nothing more than watching a wounded animal die a painful death. You want nothing more than for it to end soon.