Charles Barkley’s $226,000 payout in 2021 makes him “hometown hero”

Charles Barkley is a man of the people. Everywhere he goes, he is met with cheers, or in San Francisco’s case, jeers. But we think he doesn’t mind that one bit.

It is Alabama that he is really concerned about, his home state. If you ask Charles, he will talk at length about the place and why he wants to grow his community.

To his credit, he has done a fair share of work. From investing in HBCUs to buying a share in a local distillery with the aim of growing it. Despite his financial status, Charles has always given back.

We don’t mean that Barkley is poor, in fact, he is quite rich. A $50 million fortune means that he doesn’t have to worry about his future. However, some of his other peers such as Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are far better off.

Despite it all, Charles has continued to give back and just last year, he gave back to his high school in a big way.

Charles Barkley graduated from Leeds High School in 1981. Since then, he has quietly donated over $3M in scholarships for graduates to attend college. Now, as a thank you for their work during COVID-19, Barkley is giving $1,000 to each of the district’s 226 staff members. pic.twitter.com/J5oS6qLLKM — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

Charles Barkley gives back over $1000 to each employee from his old high school, Leeds.

Never forget your roots as people would say, we think Barkley takes this statement quite seriously. Leeds High School, located in Birmingham, Alabama was Charles’ second home.

So, in 2021, nearly 40 years after his graduation, he decided to go back and give back. The Pheonix Suns legend gave back $1000 to each of the 226 employees from his high school.

Damn Charles Barkley gave $1000 to every employee at Leeds school district, his former high school in Alabama. That’s solid. — BIGNOAH 👨🏽‍💻 (@BIGNOAH256) May 20, 2021

His kindness came during a time when school districts were struggling to pull themselves back up from the wrath of the pandemic. This is not his only contribution to his community as he has donated over $3 million to colleges over the years.

Charles Barkley didn’t make the varsity team at Leeds High School in Alabama until growing to 6’4″ as a senior.. pic.twitter.com/NE2dEYZ5fg — NBA Facts (@NBA_BBallFacts) September 18, 2014

