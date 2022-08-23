Charles Barkley champions a $24.5 million payout to trigger NBA 2k appearance

Charles Barkley has always been a crusader for retired players and very recently, his efforts bore fruit and now, ABA players will get paid!

Charles Barkley, the man with the mouth, the round mound of rebound, and the list goes on. We almost always run out of superlatives to describe this legend and rightfully so.

He might be a little louder than usual, however, there is a reason behind it. Charles likes to crusade for causes and groups that are marginalized.

He recently, very publically we might add, showed his support for the LGBT group.

“If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you any shit, tell em Charles says f*ck you!” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/c1tUbvX5ga — Ned Balme (@NedBalmeLives) July 15, 2022

The Chuckster as his Inside the NBA co-host likes to call him, has always been a man of the people. For ages, he hasn’t appeared on the infamous NBA 2K series. The reason behind it is simply wholesome.

Charles Barkley and Reggie Miller will likely be in the future 2K Video Games after NBA agreed to pay 115 Former ABA Players $24.5 million pic.twitter.com/guQqBFBwTL — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) August 22, 2022

Charles Barkley might appear on the next edition of NBA 2k after his efforts to help out ABA players have come to fruition

Barkley has always maintained that he didn’t appear on the popular game because they don’t pay him enough. He has also spoken at length about why he wanted to stay away from the games because the NBA themselves didn’t pay former players.

The former players he is referring to are the ABA players, who were denied their rightful money when the organization collapsed. And for years Charles has championed his fellow athletes. All of these efforts have finally paid off as the NBA announces it will pay $24.5 million to 115 players.

NBA votes to pay $24.5 Million to former ABA players, many of whom are struggling to pay rent, medical bills and buy the basic necessities to live. About 115 players are eligible for the payout, which the NBA is calling “recognition payments,” not pensions. pic.twitter.com/pVvUq7akbe — Kingdom Lyfe Sports Media (@kingdom_lyfe) July 13, 2022

Well now that these players will get paid, it might be time to see Charles on an NBA 2k game, finally! Fans could not be more excited.

While we don’t know if he will appear in this current iteration, we hope it happens sooner rather than later. Fans across the world have been waiting eagerly. It is finally a great chance to win a ring with Sir Charles Barkley.

Will we see him on NBA 2k23? Or is it too soon? The bigger question would be if he will ever be a cover star. Judging by his resume, and the current events, he just might!

