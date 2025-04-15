Chasing a Billion: How Ja Morant’s Off-Court Moves Could Help Him Achieve Major Financial Milestone by 30

Apr 13, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an assist by guard Yuki Kawamura (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The NBA’s popularity, sparked by its surge in the 90s, helped make the league one of the most financially healthy leagues in existence. Because of that, players are now making insane amounts of money on their contracts. These numbers will only increase once the new media rights deal kicks in next season. The point is, if you ever wanted to be a billionaire, becoming an NBA superstar is a surefire way to do it.

Look at Jayson Tatum on the Celtics. The six-time All-Star received a five-year $314 million contract extension to play for Boston. That comes out to $62 million per year for the 27-year-old, who will hit billionaire status through his contracts alone by the time he’s 30 not including his non-NBA endorsements. Ja Morant is another player on track to reach the big B.

In fact, the Grizzlies star even cited it as a goal he hopes to achieve before he turns 30.

Morant, 25, is currently on a five-year, $197 million rookie extension from Memphis, which can go as high as $231 million if he hits certain incentives. Ja is also due for another extension, assuming he can stay out of trouble off the court. In 2023, he was suspended for 33 games for flashing a gun in multiple social media videos. Ja snagged more negative press this year when he started doing celebrations that involved guns, and now a hand grenade.

Weaponry aside, Morant is building his brand to astronomical levels and is slowly chipping away at his “billionaire by 30” goal. On top of his insane NBA earnings, he has a $75 million partnership with Nike, which includes his own signature shoe. The two-time All-Star has also made some sincerely smart business moves outside of basketball, ones that will guarantee his riches well after his career is over.

Ja Morant has made several business moves: 1. received equity in HyperIce 2. launched Promiseland, a TV-show 3. donated to the boys & girls club in Memphis 4. started looking at more private companies and real estate to invest in pic.twitter.com/K5rMUkn6pM — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) April 15, 2025

Ja has equity in HyperIce, a healthcare tech company that is valued at $700 million. He dabbled in the entertainment world when he helped launch the TV series Promiseland on Hulu. Not all of the moves are purely for financial gain, though. He’s also donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Memphis to help kids in tough predicaments.

Morant is supposedly always looking for new business deals, including in the real estate world. Pair this with his massive endorsement deals with the likes of Powerade and Beats By Dre, and the financial empire that Ja has built in his mid-20s cannot be denied. If Morant manages to lead the Grizzlies deep into the playoffs or even a potential NBA Finals appearance, his net worth will skyrocket.

It’s common for athletes to deep-dive into the business world. Shaq and Dwyane Wade are prime examples as their investment portfolio quadrupled once their tumultuous NBA schedules cleared up. But Ja is still an active player, one who is very young in his career. In ten years’ time, Ja might be aiming for $2 billion.