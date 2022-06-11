Basketball

“Chef Curry is INSANE!”: LeBron James and others react as Stephen Curry lights up the scoreboard and equals Kobe Bryant in Game 4 vs the Boston Celtics 

Kobe Bryant sat at 5th on the most 30-pt games in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry just joined him on that list. LeBron James applauds from home.
The Boston Celtics lost a critical 2-1 lead today and LeBron James among others were quick to point out the bad shot selection. 
