“Chef Curry is INSANE!”: LeBron James and others react as Stephen Curry lights up the scoreboard and equals Kobe Bryant in Game 4 vs the Boston Celtics 

Kobe Bryant sat at 5th on the most 30-pt games in the NBA Finals, and Stephen Curry joins him on that list. LeBron James applauds from home.

Stephen Curry is doing Stephen Curry things and Twitter can’t help but applaud his brilliance. There are very few players who can shine brighter than a supernova, Curry is among those few.

LeBron James might be on vacation but even he can’t help but react as the Warriors superstar continues to hit a ridiculous array of circus shots.

Chef is INSANE!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

Tonight’s performance is his 13th 30-point performance in the NBA Finals. He equals Kobe Bryant for 5th most games with such a figure. Incidentally, this game was also his 50th postseason game with more than 30 points!

Warriors say Stephen Curry is the 11th player in NBA history to score 30 points in at least 50 postseason games. It marks his 13th career 30-point game in the NBA Finals, matching Kobe Bryant for the eighth-most in Finals history. pic.twitter.com/9zZdKX66U3 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 11, 2022

There is no answer to Stephen Curry, try and stop him if you dare!

You can try all you want but defending Steph Curry is nothing short of a nightmare. His ridiculous performances keep piling up and tonight he was making circus shots for fun.

The game went down to the wire and it looks as though he needs more help. His 33-pts is almost double the second-highest scorer on the team.

By contrast, the Celtics players were all chipping in for the game. The trio of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum all had more than 18 points.

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins again the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/KYR6qEgtuz — RingerNBA (@ringernba) June 11, 2022

The Warriors’ win tonight evens the series to 2 a piece and we are in for a thriller as this will go down to at least 6 games. Curry’s 43-pt performance was his 3rd in just this NBA Finals series.

The Celtics will have to pull out all stops to take an important series lead in the next game. The Warriors meanwhile will try to take a crucial lead at home.

