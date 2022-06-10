“I f**king found it, I found what Stephen Curry don’t like!”: When Kobe Bryant figured out how to lock up Warriors superstar, Lou Williams recently reveals story

Hawks star Lou Williams recalls the time Lakers legend Kobe Bryant cracked the code to locking up Warriors superstar Stephen Curry

Every fan of the Golden State Warriors should thanking Stephen Curry’s lucky stars that he isn’t injured right now.

During the final minutes of game 3, Al Horford mistakenly landed on the Chef’s left ankle, which has been banged up all postseason long. At the time, he couldn’t stop limping. But, as more recent reports have indicated, Curry will be perfectly fine and good to go ahead of game 4.

This is some really good news because the Chef has looked absolutely stupendous all postseason long. There have been so many moments where the rest of the team struggled greatly, while their leader kept them in the game. And now, with the franchise being down 2-1 in the series, they will be looking for some more of that same magic.

So far, Jayson Tatum and his crew haven’t seemed to find the answer to stopping Steph Curry in his tracks. But, it appears that his idol, and Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant did a long, long time ago, as Lou Williams recently revealed.

Lou Williams reveals Kobe Bryant’s instructions on the only way to stop Stephen Curry in his tracks

If the Boston Celtics were ever praying for yet another boost against their opponents, their prayers may have all just been answered.

Hawks star Lou Williams recently made an appearance on the ‘Knuckleheads’ podcast, where he was asked about how in the world is anybody supposed to guard Stephen Curry. And, instead of delivering his own answer, Williams revealed the coveted solution Kobe Bryant came to.

Here is what he said on the matter.

“We was playing Golden State… And this was when Steph was starting to catch fire. He was starting to turn into ‘The Chef.’ You know what I’m saying? And he came in and he said, ‘I f—— found it.’ He just kept saying, ‘I f—– found it.’ … He like, ‘He don’t like people standing on the side of him. He can shoot with you in front of him. He can shoot with you behind him. But on his side, he don’t like that. I’mma guard him the second half.’ Shut him down again. So, after that, I was a believer. … After that, I’m like, ‘Everything that I’ve heard about Kobe Bryant is all true.’”

Hey, it’s Kobe Bryant. If this is the solution he came to, chances are it works like a charm.

And, if this does indeed turn out to be true… well let’s just say there’s going to be a few in the Warriors camp with the hunting of a certain NBA player on their mind.

