“Chef Kawhi Leonard really out here cooking lobster for Thanksgiving!”: Fans roar in laughter as Clippers star shows off his cooking talents

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard shows off his skills as a chef for a very off-beat Thanksgiving dinner

We all know that Kawhi Leonard is a fun guy. But man can he be a *really* fun guy sometimes.

If you ever want an example of that, always, and we mean always, refer to his incredible moves alongside Drake in his music video, in the YouTube clip below.

*Chef’s kiss*.

But, even if you knew of this little cameo, chances are you probably didn’t know the guy’s other skills. For one, it seems that during his time off the court, the man has started to indulge in cooking.

The result? Well, now that’s what we’re here for, isn’t it?

Let’s take a look at this little Thanksgiving feast we have been served up with, shall we?

Also Read: Numbers and player’s recent Instagram post reveal!

Kawhi Leonard makes lobsters for his family on Thanksgiving

Oh, you thought he was going to make some turkey? Think again!

This is a man that turned down the likes of Nike, Jordan, and even Adidas to side New Balance. How could you ever dare think he was going to go for some cliché Thanksgiving meal?

But of course, you need to see it for yourself to believe it, right? Well then, take a gander at the beauty of the clip in the tweet below.

Chef Boyar-Kawhi prepping some lobster for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/0ezXwkwOHn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 25, 2021

Magnificent, isn’t it?

Now, if your answer to that question, wasn’t ‘indubitably’, then we suggest you indulge in some research on this special, special player.

Otherwise, who knows? You may just find yourself missing out on the utter brilliance, of Kawhi Leonard.

Also Read: Kevin Durant and James Harden welcome the 36-year old in the starting line-up