Basketball

“Chef Kawhi Leonard really out here cooking lobster for Thanksgiving!”: Fans roar in laughter as Clippers star shows off his cooking talents

"Chef Kawhi Leonard really out here cooking lobster for Thanksgiving!": Fans roar in laughter as Clippers star shows off his cooking talents
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"He's ready to win"- Felipe Massa believes Max Verstappen is ready to lift championship title after rocky start
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Chef Kawhi Leonard really out here cooking lobster for Thanksgiving!": Fans roar in laughter as Clippers star shows off his cooking talents
“Chef Kawhi Leonard really out here cooking lobster for Thanksgiving!”: Fans roar in laughter as Clippers star shows off his cooking talents

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard shows off his skills as a chef for a very off-beat…