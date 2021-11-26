Basketball

Why has Kristaps Porzingis been so good for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks this season? Numbers and player’s recent Instagram post reveal!

Why has Kristaps Porzingis been so good for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks this season? Numbers and player's recent Instagram post reveal!
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"LaMarcus Aldridge has proved to be the wild card for the Brooklyn Nets": Kevin Durant and James Harden welcome the 36-year old in the starting line-up
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Why has Kristaps Porzingis been so good for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks this season? Numbers and player's recent Instagram post reveal!
Why has Kristaps Porzingis been so good for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks this season? Numbers and player’s recent Instagram post reveal!

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis shows off a picture of himself and Boban Marjanovic on…