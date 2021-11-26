Why has Kristaps Porzingis been so good for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks this season? Numbers and player’s recent Instagram post reveal!

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis shows off a picture of himself and Boban Marjanovic on Thanksgiving

Kristaps Porzingis is finally back, people! And he’s back with a lust for blood!

Okay, maybe that was a bit of an exaggeration. However, perhaps it is warranted?

After being what was nothing more than an empty player during the 2021 NBA playoffs for the Mavericks, many counted the former Knicks star out completely. And frankly, at the time, it was justified.

At the end of the day, the man was a true 7 footer who couldn’t post up, and couldn’t make his outside shots at the time either. And given that his mobility had been killed due to his knee injury, he wasn’t much of a factor on defense as well.

One thing he did do though, is put in the work during his first healthy offseason in a long time. And now, let’s just say, he’s showing off all that work he put in.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kristaps Porzingis shows off just how much muscle he has put on since the end of last season

This season, the Unicorn is averaging 21.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks a game. He is also shooting an impressive 46.4% from the field, and 34.3% from the field.

But, to us, what is most impressive is, the percentage of his shots that are taken from within 10 feet this season. And there is a massive reason why.

You see, during the 2021 NBA playoffs, most of the man’s shots came from the outside, because he did not have the strength or stability to score from the inside. And in the end, it resulted in him being inefficient from essentially every spot on the court.

This season though, a whopping 35.1% of the Mavericks star’s shots have come from the same range, only bested by the 41.8% of his shots coming from deep. What’s more is, he is making 63.2% of his shots from here, on 5.7 attempts per game.

That right there is a major transformation. And we’d be guessing hard on the reason behind it right this moment if the player hadn’t given it to us already. Peep the Instagram post below.

Yep. Those muscles don’t lie.

As fans of the game, it is great to see Porzingis finally start to return to the heights he reached before. And we really hope he can continue to improve as the season wears on.

