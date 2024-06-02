Chennedy Carter’s Foul on Caitlin Clark Elicits a Reaction From Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac

Players in the WNBA have been claiming that Caitlin Clark has received unfair partiality from the league. However, Chennedy Carter’s latest foul on Clark has the entire basketball community arguing that the Indiana Fever rookie hasn’t been subjected to any kind of superstar treatment. Carter’s aggressive act drew several reactions from people outside the basketball world. Paige Spiranac, a golf influencer, also gave her two cents on the play, expressing disappointment.

Paige Spiranac was disgusted by Chennedy Carter’s behavior. Spiranac took to X (formerly “Twitter”) and highlighted how much hatred Caitlin Clark unnecessarily received despite having a large impact on women’s basketball.

Imagine bringing millions of new fans to the game which in turn will make every player more money and yet they treat you like this. A rising tide lifts all boats.

During the latest Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky contest, Caitlin Clark was aggressively shoved by Chennedy Carter. Considering that the foul took place away from the play and seemed to emerge out of some form of frustration, fans expected the officials to penalize Carter with a flagrant foul. However, the decision to call the play a common foul baffled everyone.

Carter didn’t unintentionally shove the sharpshooter. As seen in different slow-mo videos, the 25-year-old Sky player let out some explicit words before viciously pushing Clark.

The Sky guard refusing to comment on the controversial play suggests that she might’ve gone in on the former Iowa Hawkeye on purpose. To lay down the law and prevent further repetitions, the league will need to investigate the matter, act appropriately, and prevent such acts from taking place again in the future.

Caitlin Clark disagreed with the officials

As much as Becky Hammon and A’ja Wilson deny it, Caitlin Clark has been subjected to a lot of hatred from her colleagues around the league. The officials also seem to have some sort of vendetta against her, slapping her with three technical fouls (some might argue that they were controversial calls) within the first nine games of the season.

While Clark has been penalized for her fiery attitude, the other players in the league do not get punished for more serious actions. Chennedy Carter’s foul is merely one such example.

Talking about the foul in the post-game interview, the 22-year-old simply claimed that Carter deliberately hurt her.

“That’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said.

Despite the disrespect she was subjected to by the Chicago side, Caitlin Clark got the last laugh. She recorded 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists (per WNBA) to lead the Fever to a 71-70 win.