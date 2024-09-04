Cheryl Miller Reveals How Caitlin Clark Surprised Her, Discards Narrative of Beef with Angel Reese

The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has been compared to the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird rivalry in the 80s that completely transformed the NBA. The two have been battling it out since their NCAA days and their clashes in the WNBA have drawn unprecedented attention to the league. There have also been speculations that the heated on-court competition has developed a beef between the two. However, Cheryl Miller doesn’t think so.

During an appearance on Mark Jackson’s eponymous pod on the Come and Talk 2 Me show, she showed her admiration for both the rookies. As the Head Coach of the WNBA All-Star team, Miller guided both Reese and Clark during the 2024 All-Star game.

During timeouts, she told everyone that they should bury any ill will toward Clark and sprint to the full of their potential. Miller was sure that if they ran hard and beat their opponents to the spot, CC was bound to hit them with a sleek pass.

The 60-year-old wondered how Clark would do around multiple superstars and the latter’s passing talent far surpassed Miller’s expectations. The WNBA legend said,

“Couple of timeouts with Caitlin, I said, ‘You guys, I don’t care how you feel about her, run and keep your hand on the swoop.’ I knew that kid could pass, but I didn’t know she was that good. I was curious how she would be around great players, and she showed up and showed out.”

Clark’s passing abilities surprised Miller. She was also impressed by Reese’s rebounding.

Angel Reese is on pace to become the first WNBA player to tally over 13 rebounds per game in her rookie season. Miller was particularly impressed by her talent on the glass because neither Reese is among the tallest players in the league nor is she the most athletic.

The two-time NCAA Champion concluded that it is only possible to dominate offensive boards like that with a lot of passion and a rugged mentality. The 60-year-old also compared Reese’s rebounding mentality to 7x NBA rebounding champion, Dennis Rodman.

After witnessing both Reese and Clark as teammates during the All-Star game, Miller concluded that there was no bad blood between them. She argued that their chemistry during the game splintered any chatter about their beef.

“Those two being on the floor shattered whatever any narrative people were trying to push. Ain’t no animosity. It was fun while it lasted, but these guys all they want to do is fun,” she added.

At any rate, both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have already shattered various WNBA records. While CC has built a considerable edge in the Rookie of the Year race, Reese has had one of the best rookie seasons in league’s history. Both players are playing a crucial role in elevating the profile of the league.

They may not have any animosity between them, but their rivalry will soon become a staple in the WNBA.