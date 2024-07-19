Chet Holmgren Claims Bronny James ‘Looked Like A Pro’ For The Lakers Against Cleveland

Uh-Oh! It appears that countless people may need to eat the words they have said about Bronny James. After a cold start to his life in the NBA, the 19-year-old has looked like a completely different player in his last two games. Amidst this situation, OKC’s Chet Holmgren felt it would be best to reference something Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown said not too long ago.

In the Lakers’ Summer League game against his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, James Jr. recorded an impressive 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks, while shooting a whopping 50% from the field. It prompted many of his fans to celebrate his performance while looking to silence those who had spoken out against him. And it appears that Holmgren was in the mood to do the same.

Apparently, Chet has been following what has been happening in Vegas. But then again, it’s hard to miss what Jaylen Brown was caught saying about Bronny, as he sat courtside at one of his games.

“I don’t think Bronny is a pro”

Jaylen Brown said “I don’t think Bronny is a pro” 😳 pic.twitter.com/ywavJ4mzMU — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) July 16, 2024

Since this statement, the Lakers rookie has been electric. Against the Atlanta Hawks, he recorded 12 points on 45.5% from the field and 40% from three. And of course, after this, came his performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. And it was this turnaround that prompted Chet Holmgren to say,

“Looked like a pro”

Looked like a pro — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) July 19, 2024

Of course, it is a bit hard to blame Brown for his early verdict. After all, he was hardly alone in coming to it. However, especially given that Bronny James has seen a massive turnaround right after his comments, it is possible that it was his words that motivated the son of LeBron James. And perhaps this is exactly what Chet Holmgren looked to point out.

Or, perhaps the OKC Thunder star just felt empathetic to the treatment Bronny was being subjected to by Brown and the rest of the NBA community. In which case, supporters of the Lakers rookie will be roaring right with him.