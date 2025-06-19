“Win on Two Sides of the Court”: Chet Holmgren Describes His Approach to Playing Defense

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) battles Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) for the rebound during the first half during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Nate Billings/Pool Photo via Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are just one game away from NBA immortality. A Game 6 win would make OKC the second-youngest team to win a title behind the 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers. They have been a dominant team all season, winning a league-best 68 games this season. One of the most prominent pieces to the Thunder’s key to success is Chet Holmgren.

Despite his youthful age, his seasoned mindset speaks volumes to why Oklahoma City is in its advantageous position. The 23-year-old big man has evolved into a defensive anchor for the Thunder in just his second season.

His versatility in his ability to guard both the paint and the perimeter has eliminated the Indiana Pacers’ impact in any pick-and-roll action. In the past two games, as the primary defender, Holmgren has held the Pacers to 5-24 shooting from the field.

Plenty of young players struggle to grasp the importance of the defensive side of the court. That isn’t the case with Holmgren. Ahead of an imperative Game 6, Holmgren reveals his unique approach when it comes to defense.

“The biggest thing is understanding that you have to win on two sides of the court,” Holmgren said on NBA Today. “Understanding the gravity and importance of getting stops.”

Holmgren’s words hold great weight as the evidence is within the 2025 NBA Finals. The Thunder’s inability to close out possessions in Game 1 led to the Pacers’ miraculous comeback in the final seconds. The very next game, the Thunder cleaned up those mistakes and convincingly won in Game 2.

This is an approach that Holmgren and the rest of the Thunder team have carried for the entirety of the season. As a result, Oklahoma City reigned as the best defensive team in the league.

They have seen the fruits of their labor carry over to the playoffs with a defensive rating of 105.9. The closest playoff team is the Boston Celtics at 108.1, who suffered an early elimination in the second round.

The Thunder have plenty of capable defenders such as Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, and Alex Caruso. However, Holmgren’s size and athleticism have caused major problems for the Pacers through five games.

One of the most impressive aspects of Holmgren’s defense is his ability not to let the last play affect him. He hasn’t had the best offensive series, averaging just 12.8 points on 37.3% from the field. Nonetheless, he continues to make a significant impact defensively.

OKC will need him to continue to put forth the effort he has through the first five games. Game 6 will take place tonight at 8:30 PM ET and could potentially result in the coronation of a new NBA champion.