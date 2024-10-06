Gregg Popovich “Very Impressed” with Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle

The Spurs had two top 10 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Their decision to trade away #8 pick Rob Dillingham was questioned by fans a few months ago, especially since the team lacked a good point guard for their future. However, it seems like head coach Gregg Popovich is sold on Stephon Castle’s ability to fill that role.

Castle is coming off an NCAA championship victory with the Huskies and he was also named Big East Freshman of the Year for his two-way play. Coach Popovich is convinced that the rookie can translate that success into the NBA.

“I’m very impressed. Really mature young man, has a great demeanor and way about him,” Popovich said on Castle’s pre-season showing. “He has a good basketball IQ, he’s strong, he learns quickly. He’s a good one.”

Standing at 6’6 with 215 lbs of muscle, the 19-year-old is in good shape. He is exceptionally gifted at using his physicality to score and create opportunities for his team. However, he primarily played the guard/wing role at UConn.

Popovich clarified that “He can play 1, 2 or 3 right now,” cementing his status as the Spurs’ lead guard of the future. Veteran point guard Chris Paul also commented on the teenager’s mentality.

Pop on Stephon Castle: "I'm very impressed. Really mature young man. Has a great demeanor. Good basketball IQ. He's strong. He learns quickly. He's a good one. He can play 1, 2, or 3 right now." pic.twitter.com/WulRpr7tTd — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) October 5, 2024

“Man, Steph is so good…The confidence level that he has is so good to see too and you only get that type of confidence from putting in the work…He is strong as hell too so it’s cool to see, and good for us,” Paul said.

With some of the NBA’s longest tenured members heaping praise on the young guard, let’s take a look at what can be expected from SC during his rookie campaign.

How good will Stephon Castle be in the 2024-25 season?

Every guard experiences growing pains in the league. Whether it materializes as an inefficient shot diet or as a high turnover rate, there is a period of acclimatization that can be particularly challenging for point guards.

For Stephon Castle, that will likely be his shooting from range. He is already a subpar shooter, making just 27% of his threes during his lone college season. However, that didn’t stop him from collecting a combined 36 points during the final two games of the NCAA tournament.

His averages throughout the season were meager as Castle tallied 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27 minutes of gameplay. But Stephon’s value shines through when you look at how the teenager created his points.

Despite his youth, Castle always played at his own pace, displaying an effective handle for his size. He patiently carved out opportunities to attack the rim or create a play for one of his teammates. Most importantly, the young guard never turned his motor off.

Connecticut’s head coach, Dan Hurley, compared the 19-year-old to Jrue Holiday, bestowing him with an incredible defensive ceiling. Hurley also praised Castle’s off-ball ability as a slasher.

So barring a massive jump in his playmaking, the Spurs can expect a modest season from their rookie where his numbers might look like they did in the NCAA. Nonetheless, with his tenacity and desire to be a two-way player, we can expect Stephon Castle to bring out the clamps for his rookie campaign.