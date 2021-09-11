“I haven’t heard anything from Russell Westbrook about his beef with Rajon Rondo”: Skip Bayless points out a major detail about the fight between LeBron James’ teammates

Skip Bayless raises his concerns about Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook being part of the same locker room with the Lakers

In 2020, Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo had some serious beef. In 2021, they both now share a locker room and are working together to win an NBA championship… a bit awkward, isn’t it?

Now, to be fair to both the point guards, Rajon Rondo did come out and say that he is willing to put the past behind him to win. And after all, there is a saying in basketball, that says ‘winning cures everything’, right?

Well, it seems all this just isn’t enough for one, Mr. Skip Bayless.

As we all know, a lot of the analyst’s takes can be asinine. However, with this one, we’re not quite so sure.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: The time Phil Jackson talked about why the Bulls legend still holds the crown over the Lakers superstar

Skip Bayless says he needs to hear how Russell Westbrook feels about this situation before he can rest easy

And frankly, we’re with him on this one.

As much as the two are professionals, they are also perhaps the most emotional players in the NBA. These two are the kind of athletes that we love watching for their aggressive nature, and attitude when it comes to basketball. But the downside to that becomes that they can sometimes hold grudges for very long periods of time.

Carrying a similar thought process, here is what Skip Bayless said on the matter.

Will Rondo and Russ be able to overcome the Bubble confrontation they had? “The Lakers got a problem. Are we sure that Russ will be able to move on from the incident with Rondo? It got pretty ugly in The Bubble.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/DEWLJeCxba — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 8, 2021

“We’ve heard from one of these parties but we haven’t heard of the offended party yet, because the offended party was Russell Westbrook… So, are we sure that Russ will be able to move on from this incident? Because it got pretty ugly in the bubble… Who are the two hardest-headed point guards in the league?

To me, I think they’re 1-2, 2-1. Rank them, it’s those two. Who are two of the quickest tempers in the league? Those two. Right? They both have quick triggers… They play high emotion and it just snaps, and you gotta be careful, especially with Rondo. Russ has it in it too. He’ll just go crazy. Rondo’s ready to fight, Russ is just ready to go off.”

If these two players can put their differences aside and play together, it could be of some serious benefit to the Lakers. But can they really do it? Or will we see a falling out from within the franchise’s locker room?

Only time will tell, it seems.

Also Read: When the Bulls legend discussed how a 1v1 matchup between him and the Lakers superstar would go