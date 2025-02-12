“Re-emerged as One of the Best Bigs”: Karl-Anthony Towns Deemed as Top Center in the East by Lou Williams

Feb 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jahlil Okafor (15) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As each day passes, the trade which landed Karl-Anthony Towns with the Knicks looks more and more lopsided. He was exceptional during his time with the Timberwolves, but Towns has emerged as one of the best bigs in the East. Matter of fact, former Clippers star Lou Williams crowns Towns the best center in the entire Eastern Conference.

Williams took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss Towns’ dominance with the Knicks. He continues to fuel New York to success as they are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Williams doesn’t think the race for the title of the best big in the East is close. Stating Towns has created a large separation from the rest of the pack, he said,

“I can’t think of a center in the East that’s even close to KAT. He’s half of the reason the Knicks are where they are.”

Towns was instrumental in the Timberwolves’ success last season en route to the Western Conference Finals. However, he is having arguably the best season of his career in his resurgence with the Knicks. Towns is averaging 24.3 points and leads the East with 13.5 rebounds per game.

New York pulled the trigger to acquire Towns with the expectation that he could unlock their full potential. He looks even better than they anticipated, especially, this early on. He is everything the Knicks could want in a center, and he has elevated himself in the top-three big men conversation.

Chandler Parsons doesn’t believe Towns’ success is a product of his environment

It isn’t a secret that the Knicks are demanding more out of Towns than the Timberwolves. In Minnesota, he played alongside Rudy Gobert, which pushed KAT to play power forward rather than center. He is back to his original position and is thriving. However, Chandler Parsons believes that he could fit in any system on any team:

“He’s so good offensively, you could put him on any system, any team, and he’s going to thrive.”

There are only a few big men that Parsons believes can blend into any system. Those special players are Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and KAT. That is extreme praise for the 29-year-old star.

Towns is proving why he was revered as one of the greatest prospects in NBA history. There is no telling how great the Knicks will be, but as long as Towns is performing at this level, anything is possible.