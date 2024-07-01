Chris Brickley Agrees ‘Billionaire’ LeBron James Has The Work Ethic Of A Man Trying To Put Food On The Table

LeBron James‘ work ethic and dedication to providing for his family drove him to success in all realms of life. As a result, his single-minded approach earned him billionaire status, shortly after cementing his position as one of the most iconic figures in basketball. Professional NBA trainer Chris Brickley recently agreed with this narrative while voicing his appreciation.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old extended a fan’s remark, praising James’ commitment during this offseason. After the devotee admired the Los Angeles Lakers star’s sincerity as a provider for his household, Brickley doubled down on those words. In response to the supporter’s post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “This is the dopest/realist caption I’ve seen”.

This is the dopest / realist caption I’ve seen https://t.co/tFwR4LGrEI — Chris Brickley (@Cbrickley603) June 29, 2024

The initial reaction spurred from the latest training highlight clip of James. The 4x MVP was seen working on his long-range shooting skills alongside perfecting his finishing at the rim. The 39-year-old showcased no signs of rustiness throughout the workout, surprising viewers with his athleticism.

A fan uploaded this clip on X to praise James’ endeavors publicly. Expressing his admiration for the veteran, he wrote, “40 yr old billionaire with the work ethic of a man tryna put food on the table for his family”.

40 yr old billionaire with the work ethic of a man tryna put food on the table for his family pic.twitter.com/9Fb4ALqhHi — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) June 28, 2024

Interestingly, James was working with Brickley on this occasion. This justified the latter’s seal of approval as he witnessed the 4x champion’s meticulousness from close. On top of this, his words added volume to the 4x champion’s greatness, as the latter’s success never drifted his focus away from the process.

All these point toward the key factors behind James’ emergence as a modern-day role model. His conduct has set examples for generations, creating a distinctive legacy for him in the league.