“Chris Brickley Just Ruined His Reputation”: Jeff Teague Goes At Renowned NBA Trainer For Backing Ben Simmons

The NBA off-season features the draft, free agency, training camps, and of course, the inevitable, Ben Simmons workout reel. This time, it was renowned trainer Chris Brickley who worked the Australian out before the start of the season. However, according to Jeff Teague, that might cost Brickley some of his reputation.

The 38-year-old trainer shared a compilation video of his workout with Simmons, claiming that he was back to his All-Star form. It rubbed many, including Teague, the wrong way.

“Chris Brickley just ruined his reputation with that take right there. I got some bad takes, but that might be the worst,” the 2021 NBA champion stated.

Brickley has worked out with the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Jimmy Butler, Paige Bueckers and on an odd occasion, even Tom Brady. Celebrities and athletes trust his methods but this might just be the greatest test of his development skills.

“I hope he plays well, I hope he’s back. But any time they show me videos of Ben Simmons shooting jumpers and fadeaways, I just-” Teague exasperatedly said on the recent episode of Club 520.

Since passing instead of taking a game-tying dunk in the 2021 ECF, Simmons has missed 189 of his 246 regular season games. The lack of availability from the 6’10 guard has made Teague lose faith in the former #1 pick. He certainly doesn’t agree with Brickley’s suggestion that Simmons can play like an All-Star again.

Why are fans so low on a potential comeback from Simmons?

The answer for Philadelphia 76ers fans is easy. Simmons was supposed to be the final piece in the franchise’s decade-long process. But the criticism he received for passing out of a dunk in Game 7 of the 2021 ECF haunted the Australian guard. His confidence shrunk and he refused to suit up for the team, racking up $19 million in fines.

However, there is more to consider when looking at the rocky road of Ben’s career. Injuries have plagued the Melbourne native for his entire career, starting from his rookie season when he fractured his right foot during the Sixers’ final training camp scrimmage.

The next few seasons saw him become an All-Star and All-NBA level defender, even leading the NBA in steals in 2020. But once the Simmons saga ended in Philadelphia, it seems his body caught up to him again.

Ben had sat out most of the 2021-22 season, not engaging with team workouts or practices in any form. Just a month after Brooklyn landed Simmons, the Australian was diagnosed with a herniated disk in his back.

Since then, his back and knee have repeatedly affected his availability. Last season, Ben Simmons only played in 15 games due to another lower back issue. In March, he underwent a microscopic partial discectomy and is now reported to be fully healthy, and according to Chris Brickley, in the best form of his career. With a little over a month left for tip-off, we will soon find out whether or not Simmons can repay Brickley’s faith in him.