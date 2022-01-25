“Chris Paul could’ve been a Lakers legend!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Suns star pours on for a 27-point double-double and near triple-double vs Jazz

NBA Twitter reacts as Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul goes absolutely beserk vs Utah Jazz.

We’ve been hearing a lot about LeBron James’s age, and what he is still able to do at this stage of his career. Yet, we haven’t really heard much about Chris Paul, have we?

It’s not like this man is coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, where he was arguably the team’s best player. It’s not like CP3 is still putting up incredible statlines, and leading his team to the best record in the NBA this season. And heck, it’s not like he is doing all of this at 36-years-old, right?

Of course, all of the above was sarcasm.

Chris Paul has been absolutely incredible this season. And the way he is leading his team against the other teams in the NBA, makes fans believe that yet another finals trip is nothing less than imminent.

One such game that gave fans this impression was the franchise’s thrilling 109-115 victory against the Utah Jazz. And let’s just say, the point god’s performance did more than just keep the hype alive.

Fans react as Chris Paul scores a 27-point double-double to lead the Phoenix Suns to the win over the Utah Jazz

The Jazz deserve all the credit in the world here.

The Suns aren’t exactly a side that’s easy to deal with. And yet, despite being without Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Royce O’Neal, all massive parts of their rotation, the team still kept this close down to the final 2 minutes. Heck, even after that point, they still threatened to take the lead at times.

Frankly, the only reason Phoenix didn’t lose this one, is because of Chris Paul’s incredible performance alongside Devin Booker.

Chris Paul was in his BAG tonight 😤 He had a season-high 27 points to go with 14 assists and 9 rebounds. (via @suns)pic.twitter.com/X2r7rsw7Z7 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 25, 2022

And let’s just say, the fans more than appreciate it.

Imagine! This guy could had been a Laker legend…smh — Laker Wisdom🧢 (@LakersWisdom) January 25, 2022

Awesome against jazz 2nd and 3 sting guys — Wes (@WesGolfer23) January 25, 2022

Ageless — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) January 25, 2022

Despite everything that’s going on, the Golden State Warriors may still be the favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship. However, only a fool would count the Phoenix Suns out even a little.

