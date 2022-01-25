“There is a sense of urgency to change things around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown!”: NBA Reporters reveal updates on Celtics’ strategy as trade season approaches

Boston Celtics’ trade strategy and plan is revealed as rumors around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown grow stronger

At this point, the Boston Celtics’ situation of ‘Are they separating Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown’, has become akin to a rom-com’s ‘Will they-Won’t they?’ situation.

Until very recently there was the heavy impression that the franchise was looking to trade Brown away, and looking to build solely around Tatum. But, more recently. The belief has been that this franchise likely wants to keep them together, and is looking to build around them as a duo.

Even with that being said though, these are just rumors. There is no NBA insider’s confirmation as to what the Celtics actually want to do about this whole situation. Or at least there wasn’t, until very recently.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Klay Thompson has still not joined practices!”: NBA Insider reveals worrying update on the Warriors star’s knee situation ahead of the game vs Mavericks

The Boston Celtics are looking to make massive changes in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s supporting cast

Well, the first thing we’d like to reveal here (in case you haven’t read the subheading already), is their trade situation, and just how many they intend to make. And given that they sit just 8th in the Eastern Conference, we don’t think this report should come as much of a surprise.

Take a look at the tweet below.

“The Celtics appear to have to come to the conclusion that changes need to be made. Now. According to sources around the league, the Celts have been extremely active in trade talks.” 👀 – @SteveBHoop (Via https://t.co/uoRurMEbgW) pic.twitter.com/VxlrNfs14G — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 25, 2022

Now, the more important bit of this. Does the franchise intend to break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Well, according to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, absolutely not. The franchise intends to build better around this young duo. And while there will be a lot of prospective trades for the team coming up, these two are reportedly safe.

Thank god the franchised realized just what they have before it became too late.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson has still not joined practices!”: NBA Insider reveals worrying update on the Warriors star’s knee situation ahead of the game vs Mavericks