“Chris Paul creates a category of his own!”: Phoenix Suns star becomes the first person in NBA history to score 20k points and register 10k assists

Chris Paul was named in the 75th anniversary team last week, and he shows the world why by becoming the first-ever player to be in the 20k-10k club

Chris Paul has been an unbelievable player ever since he got drafted into the league way back in 2005. A pure point guard who looks at his game as pass first, it is incredible that he is 47th on the all time scoring list.

This man is so close to averaging a career double-double with 18.3 PPG and 9.4 APG. And he doesn’t look like he’s stopping anytime soon, even in year 17.

People always talk about LeBron James and his longevity in the league, they also underrate CP3’s longevity in the league. Very few players stay at the top of their game after such a long time in the league.

Chris Paul however has been the go-to guy in all his franchises, and last year’s Suns run to the finals proved exactly that. Their current record stands at 1-1, but today’s game proved they can more than handle the big boys.

Chris Paul is a genuine floor master, a wily fox who can get smart fouls

Paul is a smart man, Basketball IQ off the charts. He is capable of drawing smart fouls, and it is through one of these fouls CP3 crossed the 20k mark.

After sinking his second free throw, he received an ovation from the crowd and the commentators alike. All of this in front of his two best friends, LeBron and Carmelo too.

Chris Paul led the Suns to a convincing win over the Lakers, their last year’s first-round playoffs opponent. They were so dominant throughout the game, at a point leading by 32 points.

Chris himself led the Suns in scoring- 23 points in the game, with 14 assists to his name. Absolute dominance from the Suns guard putting up a double-double even before halftime.

The Suns gave all sorts of trouble to the Lakers, Chris Paul being at the center of it all. The big 3 of the Lakers, the so called medias favorites had no answer for Paul’s game tonight.

After becoming the only player ever with 20K points and 10K assists…it's only fitting CP3 drops a first-half double-double. 11 PTS, 10 AST for Paul

Chris Paul and the Suns look to avenge their last year’s finals defeat and they’ve started strong. They may very well have a deep playoff run this year again, if they keep up this momentum going.