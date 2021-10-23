“LeBron James can only dream of being like Kevin Durant!”: Skip Bayless roasts the King in typical fashion as the Nets star explodes for 29 points vs 76ers

Skip Bayless announces Kevin Durant as the best player on the planet, after a stellar 29 point showing against the 76ers

We’ve been saying it for a whole now, but Kevin Durant could just be the player on the planet right now.

That is not an indictment on the ability of LeBron James. The fact that man is still going strong despite his age, and the injury he suffered last season is incredible in its own right. At the end of the day, the man is still in the debate for best player in the NBA. Still, we do think the scales may finally be tipping against his favor. And let’s just say Skip Bayless agrees with us.

After watching the Slim Reaper turning it on against the 76ers for 29 points, and the win, the analyst took to Twitter to passionately praise the man. And in his praise, in typical Bayless fashion, he found a way to roast the Lakers superstar.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Skip Bayless announces that LeBron James could only dream of being like Kevin Durant

The 76ers may have been without Ben Simmons for this game. But the Nets were without Kyrie Irving, and James Harden still isn’t in very good shape. The result? A KD carry job. And boy did he do it well.

The man hit shot after shot whenever called upon. Every time it seemed like the momentum was in the 76ers’ favor, he came on and hit an absolute dagger. Truly, he was playing at a level deserving of the title of ‘the best player in the world’. And well… how about we just show you what Skip Bayless’s thoughts were on the matter?

Peep the tweet below.

KEVIN DURANT PROVES IT AGAIN: HE’S THE BEST PLAYER ON THE PLANET. 29/14/12. 10-10 free throws – a line LeBron only dreams of. KD leads Nets to big win at Philly, even w Harden not yet in shape or sync. Nets: NBA’s best team. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 23, 2021

There are 2 constants in this NBA world. One, father time will also be undefeated. And two, Skip Bayless will always, ALWAYS find a way to bring LeBron James down for no reason.

