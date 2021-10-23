“Seriously frustrated with how the game was going for us”: LeBron James shockingly admits how he felt about Russell Westbrook and the rest of the team vs Suns

Lakers star LeBron James admits he was frustrated with how the game against the Suns was going

We can only imagine the state of Lakers fans right now.

Despite all the buzz leading up to this season, the franchise has started abysmally, losing both of their regular-season games. What’s worse is, the team’s 2nd loss was one where the team was once down by 32 points. WITH ALL THEIR STARTERS ON THE FLOOR!

We all expected some sort of adjustment period to come into play. But this? Perhaps we underestimated just how bad things could get. And it seems that even LeBron James is on the same boat as us on that one.

After their loss to the Suns, the King sat down with the media to answer some questions regarding the game. And here, surprisingly admitted something crucial, that you’re going to want to see.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James admits that the emotional side of things got to him and his teammates against the Wizards

Nobody likes losing, especially a team looking to win it all this season. You add to that just how abysmally they were playing, on top of the refs not giving them the calls they think they deserve, and well… you get incidents like this one.

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into it and had to be separated by their Lakers teammates 😳pic.twitter.com/fyfxBtf0oO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 23, 2021

Of course, losing so embarrassingly is one thing. But having a very public conflict between teammates is something else completely. And so, of course, the media asked him about that incident, along with the game in general. And in response, here is what he said.

LeBron James says “the emotion side kind of got to us tonight,” and says their frustration with some calls tonight ate up multiple possessions, and the Lakers have to do a better job of handling that. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 23, 2021

We can certainly empathize with where the King is coming from. But, at the end of the day, this team needs to start picking up momentum soon, which only comes with wins.

Can the Lakers figure their issues out? Or is this something that will continue to plague them until a big trade is made?

