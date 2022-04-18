“Chris Paul creates history with his 130th appearance in the playoffs”: The veteran guard has been aging in reverse

Chris Paul becomes the oldest player in NBA playoff history with 30-points and 10-assists.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns just won their first game of the 2022 playoffs after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the Suns finishing as the first seed in the Western Conference, they were set to take on the eighth seed. After the Pelicans defeated the Clippers, it was New Orleans who clinched the eighth seed in the West.

While the Suns have been led by Devin Booker all season long, Chris Paul had missed significant time. Suffering a thumb injury, CP3 only returned in the latter part of the season. Playing six of the final seven games, Paul only averaged 12.7 points, 11.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Given CP3’s shaky numbers in terms of scoring, there were some doubts whether he would be 100% for the playoffs. Against the Pelicans, Paul certainly put all of those doubts to rest.

Also Read- “Just cause I don’t shoot often doesn’t mean I can’t shoot”: Chris Paul on taking control during 4th quarter against Pelicans

Chris Paul shatters playoff record with an incredible 30-point performance in game 1

With a scoreline of 110-99, the Suns’ victory against the Pelicans certainly seems a comfortable one. But the game was pretty close at the end of the third quarter. With the Pelicans going on a great run toward the end of the third quarter, the lead was cut to just six points.

New Orleans also dominated the Suns in rebounding, leading to many second chances as well. But as soon as the Suns looked in trouble, there stepped in Chris Paul. With his 15-foot jumpers and a couple of dagger three-pointers, the Suns were back in the driving seat.

The oldest player in playoff history with 30 points and 10 assists in a game 🕰️ 😤 36 years | 346 days pic.twitter.com/4xUNza7zKR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2022

CP3 certainly put on a clinical display, scoring in 12 of his 15 attempted shots and ending up with a stat sheet of 30 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. With this superb display, Paul not only secured the win for the Suns, he also became the oldest person in the history of playoffs to put up 30 points and 10 assists.

The previous holder of the record was also another Suns legend Steve Nash back in 2010. With the Suns getting off to a good start in the playoffs, CP3’s ability to close the games will be pivotal.

Having missed it by a whisker last season, Can Paul and Co. win it all this season?

Also Read- “As low as I’ve ever seen Chris Paul”: Kevin Durant and JJ Redick talk about the crucial mistakes CP3 made during Game 5 of their 2014 clash