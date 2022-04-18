“Just cause I don’t shoot often doesn’t mean I can’t shoot”: Chris Paul on taking control during 4th quarter against Pelicans

After a dominant win over the Pelicans in Game One of the opening round, Chris Paul joined the cast of Inside the NBA to discuss the Phoenix Suns.

One of the most skilled players in the current era, Chris Paul, refuses to slow down with age only getting better like fine wine. The ageless veteran has no weakness, with his mere presence on the court being a threat to the opposition. Paul’s basketball IQ makes everyone around him better by leaps and bounds.

The Suns kickstarted their playoff by getting the W over the Pelicans. However, the night belonged to CP3, who showed us why he’s one of the all-time great point guards. At age 37-years old, Paul became the oldest player to record 30-points and 10-assists in playoff history.

Chris Paul in Game 1: 30 PTS

7 REB

10 AST

3 STL

12-16 FG

He scored or assisted 19 straight points in the 4Q.

His performance in the final quarter was a showcase of effortless basketball at its best. Surprisingly, Paul didn’t have a single game with 30-points in the regular season but flipped the switch in the very first game of the playoffs. The twelve-time All-Star moved to the 15th spot in the all-time steals.

Post his phenomenal performance, CP3 caught up with the cast of Inside the NBA, discussing the playoffs, Devin Booker, and his 19-point quarter.

Nobody reads the room the way Chris Paul does.

Yes, these are the wise words of veteran host Ernie Johnson. Though his Hall of Fame resume has a championship ring missing, Chris Paul is undoubtedly an all-time great. In his 17th season, the Suns guard led the league in assists this season, averaging 10.8 per game.

The skyrocketing growth in D-Book, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges has a lot to do with CP3. Nonetheless, in Game One of the opening round against the Pelicans, It was the Chris Paul Show. The veteran guard had the following to say post his performance.

“We had a chance to watch every playoff game before we played and see the energy in all those games to know the way the teams don’t give up, especially in the playoffs. You gotta stay the course. As soon as you let up, teams will make a run on you.”

Paul added,

“Just cause I don’t shoot often doesn’t mean I can’t shoot.”

“You gotta stay the course. As soon as you let up, teams will make a run on you.”@CP3 joined the Inside crew after his big performance in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/DVZ45mFqx6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 18, 2022

Well, the odds are highly in favor of the Suns going ahead in the series against the Pelicans. Former Suns player and MVP Charles Barkley recently claimed that his team was going to whoop the Pelicans.

Having been so close to winning the championship last season, the Suns are locked in and looking to get the last year’s monkey off their back.