“Chris Paul Effect Is Real”: Jeff Teague Discusses How CP3 Turns Every Team He Joins Into ‘Winners’

San Antonio finished the 2023-24 season with a 22-60 record. Through 36 games of the 2024-25 season, the Spurs are 18-18 and sitting at the 10th seed. Analysts have attributed this surge to one key factor: the addition of Chris Paul. Aside from his numbers, he’s been able to impact the team as a leader, which is evident in the play of the young stars. Former Hawks star Jeff Teague praised Paul for bringing a winning culture to every team he joins.

Teague took The Club 520 Podcast to discuss the success of the Spurs this season. After beginning the season with almost no expectations on them, the Spurs currently have a better record than the Suns, Kings, and Pelicans which comes as a surprise. There was only one person he could point to for the change. He said,

“[Chris Paul] I see what you’re doing over there boy. You starting to figure something out. You ain’t playing bad, you’re actually having a pretty good year. I had wrote y’all off but y’all in the fight.”

This isn’t a new claim regarding Paul’s impact on the teams he joins. The most infamous case of Paul’s impact is his sole season with the Thunder. ESPN gave the team a 0.2% chance to make the playoffs but Paul led them to the fifth seed. In addition, he played a pivotal role in the Thunder’s young core, which is now the best team in the Western Conference.

The confidence in San Antonio’s young core continues to increase by the game due to Paul’s leadership. Fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Stephon Castle, has taken major strides in his game as the season progresses. Castle is just one example of the enormous impact that Paul has had on this young Spurs team.

Although Paul has yet to win a championship, that doesn’t define his status as a winning player.

Chris Paul contributes to winning

Of course, winning a championship is the pinnacle of success in the NBA. However, ring culture has misconstrued fans’ perceptions when it comes to winning. Winning doesn’t strictly coincide with titles and Paul is a great example of that.

Throughout his 19-year NBA career, the 12-time All-Star has changed the direction of multiple teams. The Clippers were notoriously a franchise that hadn’t experienced any form of success. They only appeared in two postseason series in the 14 years leading to Paul’s arrival. The first season of CP3’s Clippers career led to a semifinal appearance.

Additionally, Paul became the difference maker for the Suns and Rockets. He was the missing piece for Phoenix and led them to the NBA Finals in his first season with the team. During his stint with the Rockets, they were a serious contender to overthrow the Warriors. A hamstring injury to Paul prevented what could’ve been a historic upset in 2018.

Chris Paul has made his impact felt in all of his stops during his career. However, he unfortunately hasn’t been able to achieve the ultimate reward, which is the Larry O’Brien Trophy.