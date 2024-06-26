Chris Paul Free Agency: Matt Barnes Names 2 Possible Destinations for Veteran PG

Is Chris Paul going to leave the Golden State Warriors during the 2024 offseason? Paul had to undergo a lot of firsts during the 2023-24 season. He had to come off the bench, and he also registered below 30 minutes per game for the first time in his career. As a result, his numbers fell dramatically across all categories. Apart from that, the Warriors had a horrible season for the most part, and CP3 couldn’t rescue them in crucial junctures. Therefore, there is a lingering notion that both parties may have the mutual will to separate.

Paul’s former teammate Matt Barnes, who has spent a ton of time with CP during the offseason, hinted at his departure from the Warriors. As per Barnes, Paul may be mulling a return to Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers both can appear as likely venues for his final chapter in the league.

If he opts to sign with the Clippers, it will be his second stint with the team. Paul had spent six seasons there from 2011 to 2017 as the Floor Manager of the famed ‘Lob City’ squad. On ATS Unplugged, Matt Barnes told co-host Stephen Jackson,

“I’m hearing a lot right now that he can come back to LA with either the Lakers or the Clippers. Chris is a little bit older, but there’s a lot of moving part.”

As per NBA correspondent Marc Stein, the 39-year-old is most likely seeking a return to LA because of his family. While he can draw interest from both LA teams, the Lakers may be a bit hesitant to bring in the veteran PG. On his Substack, Stein wrote,

“I keep hearing that Paul, if he actually makes to free agency at some point, would draw interest from the Clippers as well as the Lakers. Paul’s desire to play as close to his L.A.-based family as possible is well-known, but I’m told interest in bringing him to the Lakers might not be unanimous within the organization despite Paul’s well-chronicled friendship with LeBron James.”

During the 2024-25 season, Paul will be in the final year of his deal and is going to draw $30 million. The Warriors have a team option, they will have till 28th of June to decide whether they want to bring him in or not. During the 2023-24 season, Paul was figuring in numerous trade rumors alongside Klay Thompson.

Considering the Warriors’ luxury tax bill, they may be hesitant to pay a lot of money to an athlete who is past his prime and didn’t exactly fit in their plans last season.