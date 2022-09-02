Chris Paul has a $160 million empire now, but once had just $151 in his bank account

Suns star Chris Paul opens up on what his money situation was prior to him declaring for the NBA draft

When compared to other NBA players, Chris Paul comes out as perhaps the most humble in many different ways.

For starters, the man stands at 6’0”, weighing 175 lbs.

Sure, by human standards that’s relatively tall and pretty muscular. But, when compared to the giants he has to play with and against every single day, he stands amongst the littlest guys in the entire league.

Additionally, the man comes from a pretty humble background, despite his $160 million net worth today.

Overall, before he was drafted into the NBA, in more ways than one, he was just a normal guy. And with that, come normal guy problems.

You see, before his time in the NBA, the man had some pretty relatable monetary problems too. And a little interesting story about just that is what we’re here to bring to you today.

And so, without any further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Michael Jordan, despite owning a $15 Million Golf Course, could never get ‘little brother’ Kobe Bryant to play with him

Chris Paul had just $151 prior to him declaring for the NBA draft

Chris Paul was drafted 4th overall in the 2005 NBA draft by what was the New Orleans Hornets at the time.

Prior to declaring for the draft though, CP3 was still a highly touted prospect. And yet, his bank account had just $151 before he ever declared for the draft.

Don’t believe us? Well, here are the words straight out of the man’s mouth, as per entrepreneur.com.

I had about $151 in my bank account — might have been $200 — when I was in college. Then I declared for the draft, and my agency said they’d give me a $100,000 line of credit. Luckily, my parents said, “You don’t need that. Take $25,000.” Literally that day, my bank account went from about $151 to $25,151. And that didn’t come with any type of education as far as spending the money. I was a sophomore in college. My girlfriend and I usually went to T.G.I. Fridays at the mall with one of my teammates and his girlfriend, and we’d always get two checks. That day, it was one check, and it’s been one check ever since.

Ah yes, the old, ‘let’s split the check.’

Frankly, there might be many in the world that say that one person paying the bill consistently shouldn’t be a thing no matter how much they earn. But personally, I couldn’t disagree more.

If my best friend makes it big, best believe he’s paying for everything, every time we go out together.

Moral of the story, if you’re my best friend, don’t tell your best friend when you make it big.

Also Read: Henry County Sheriff Shaquille O’Neal proposed a different approach to make the schools safer