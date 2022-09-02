Michael Jordan, despite owning a $15 Million Golf Course, could never get ‘little brother’ Kobe Bryant to play with him

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant explains why he never played golf with his ‘big bro’ Michael Jordan, despite repeated requests

When one thinks of the two most competitive NBA players in the past 30 years, there is no doubt that people would name Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The two 6’6 shooting guards were the embodiment of the competitive spirit.

Whether it was on the court, or during practice, both MJ and Kobe wanted to be the best. Their drive to get better burnt a lot of people, which often included their own teammates. However, despite their methods being criticized, the two did get the results. His Airness won 6 championships during his time in the NBA, whereas Mamba was a 5x NBA Champion.

Their desire to be the best didn’t stop on the basketball court. As narrated by MJ’s kids, the Bulls GOAT would often get really competitive during simple board games, and one-on-ones with his young sons. Kobe, just like Mike, never liked to lose, and the same played a huge part in why he never played Golf with his ‘big brother.’

Kobe Bryant had a simple reason for never playing golf with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan was the most feared man in the NBA back in the 90s. He was nicknamed Black Jesus, and people would stay away and do their best not to give MJ any fuel against them. However, when Kobe joined the league, he wanted to be the best, so he had to learn from the best. His love for the game and the willingness to sacrifice to be great got him really close to His Airness. The two even developed a brother-like bond.

Kobe only focused on his craft during his playing years, and MJ respected the same. However, once Mamba retired, MJ tried his best to get Bryant on a golf course. Talking about the same, Kobe said,

“Michael is competitive in all things. Things that don’t make sense, things like Ping-Pong. He would try to get me to play golf all the time. Mike, I know about you. I’ve written book reports about you in elementary school. I know you started playing golf when you were in Carolina. That means, if I’m doing the math right, you’ve been playing for a hundred f***ing years. I haven’t picked up a golf club, ever, ever. The last thing you’re going to do is get me on a golf course and anhilate me. Not going to happen.”

Kobe never picked up a golf club, whereas Michael Jordan absolutely loved the sport. MJ even created his own Golf Club, Grove XXIII, worth $15 Million. Despite the same, he could never get Kobe Bryant to give up his stance on losing, and pkay against him.