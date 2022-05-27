“Chris Paul is Bronny James’ godfather”: Why LeBron James chose the Point God to look after his son

LeBron James and Chris Paul share an extremely tight bond with each other to the point where CP3 is Bronny James’ godfather.

Both LeBron and CP3 have shown that age is just a number when it comes to how productive they can be on the court. LeBron turned in one of his most dominant seasons ever as an NBA player while Paul was leading a 64-win Suns team to the the number one seed in the West.

Both players, however, didn’t quite have the seasons they were looking to have. In LeBron’s case, the Lakers team never really gelled together. Whether it was injuries, a misfit with Russell Westbrook, or bad coaching, LA just didn’t have it in this season and missed the playoffs completely despite LeBron’s dominance.

Paul’s Suns were much more successful, but they couldn’t capitalize on their incredible regular season. After beating the Pelicans in six games in the first round, the Suns held a 2-0 lead against the Luka Doncic led Mavericks. However, they couldn’t close Dallas out and lost the series after a humiliating loss in game seven.

Now, both players face an uncertain offseason. The Lakers need to decide how to manage the Russell Westbrook situation, and the Suns are still in a debate over whether it’s worth extending Deandre Ayton or not.

The best of the best 10 years ago vs. today 👀 2011-12:

Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant,

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard. 2021-22:

Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic. (Who you got?)

Retweet for 2011-12

Like for 2021-22 pic.twitter.com/3riGLE49np — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 25, 2022

LeBron James chose Chris Paul as Bronny James’ godfather

It’s interesting to think about, but CP3 and LeBron have been friends as far back as high school. In 2003, LeBron and CP3 first met at the McDonald’s All American Game when they were paired up on the same team.

The connection was there from the start as on the first play of the game, Paul found LeBron for an alley-oop. LeBron’s commented multiple times on how close CP3 is to him. In last year’s Finals, he admitted to supporting Paul because of how long the two had known each other.

“I have a horse in the race and he goes by the name of Chris Paul. So I have been watching. That is my brother and I’ve known him since my junior year in high school and his sophomore year.”

“We actually met for the first time when we were in 8th grade. We played in the same AAU national basketball tournament in Orlando, Florida, and then we officially met my junior year and his sophomore year. And we’ve been friends ever since.”

LeBron and Chris are also part of the infamous ‘Banana Boat’ squad featuring the two and Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.

Carmelo Anthony

Dwyane Wade

LeBron James

Chris Paul O “Banana Boat” antes e depois🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/4N4enKH7qg — Coast to Coast Brasil | NBA (@brasilcoast2) July 14, 2021

Chris Paul was also present for the birth of both of LeBron’s sons, Bronny James and Bryce. LeBron has said, “It’s beyond basketball,” and he proved that by naming CP3 Bronny’s godfather right at the hospital when his son was born. It’s an insane connection to realize now, but it makes perfect sense in the context of their friendship.

You can see Bronny and CP3’s connection in this video at the 1:43 mark and a whole slew of other NBA players who you would have never guessed were related.

