“I will be one of the top 4 to ever play this game”: When a 29-year-old LeBron James predicted he would go down as one of the greatest “for sure”

Back in 2014, a 29-year-old LeBron James had claimed that he would go up on the Mt. Rushmore once all was said and done.

There is no denying that LeBron James is one of the greatest to ever play this game. At age 37, Bron has racked up one of the most stacked resumes of all time that includes 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 6 All-Defensive selections, 4 MVPs, 4 titles, 4 Finals MVPs, among a ridiculously long list of other achievements.

However, back when The King was only 29-years-old, the then-Miami Heat forward already knew that he was going to be one of the greatest ever. More specifically, LBJ stated that he would go down as one of the “top four to ever play the game”. LeBron told NBA TV’s Steve Smith (via Sports Illustrated):

“I’m going to be one of the top four to ever play this game,” James said. “For sure. And if they don’t want me to have one of those top four spots, they better find another spot. We’ve got to bump somebody. Somebody got to get bumped. That’s not for me to decide. That’s for the architects, to chisel somebody’s face out and put mine up there.”

“I want to be the greatest of all time”: LeBron James

Being in the Mt. Rushmore of NBA players wasn’t the only goal LeBron spoke about. During the 2013 All-Star Weekend in Houston, Bron spoke about his aspirations to be the greatest player of all time. A 28-year-old James had said:

“I want to be the greatest of all time,” James said, adding: “As my talent continued to grow, as I continued to know about the game, appreciate the game, continued to get better, I felt like I had the drive, first of all, the passion, the commitment to the game to place myself as the greatest of all time, the best of all time, however you want to categorize it.”

“I don’t do it to say I’m better than this guy or that guy, I do it for my own inspiration, I inspire myself. When I go out on the floor, I want to be the best of all time. That’s how I help myself each and every night.”

Today, LeBron James is one of the most iconic figures in the sporting world. The freakish athleticism he possesses and his longevity, along with his illustrious resume, help him make a solid case for the GOAT debate.