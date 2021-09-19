"Chris Paul is the head of the snake... He's definitely leading us back to the NBA Finals": JaVale McGee talks about the 'Point-God' and his expectations from the Suns this season

Suns’ big man JaVale McGee talks about Chris Paul and showers him with praises while setting a high bar for their upcoming season

The new NBA season kicks off in less than a month. There have been a lot of changes in rosters this offseason, creating a lot of hype for the season to come. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, the two teams expected to win the ring last season, have improved their roster and are now boasting even better odds.

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving is not untouchable, he isn’t LeBron James or Kevin Durant!”: Chris Broussard makes wild claim on Nets superstar’s position on the trading block

We saw a lot of changes in teams such as the Miami Heat, the Chicago Bulls, and more. The Phoenix Suns signed free-agent big JaVale McGee on a 1year, $5 Million deal. McGee is excited about playing alongside the ‘Point-God’ Chris Paul and talked about the same on his appearance on Club Shay Shay.

“Every big that has played with Chris Paul has done well”: JaVale McGee

While on his appearance on Club Shay Shay, JaVale McGee talked about a lot of things. He talked about Shaqtin’ A Fool and how it chipped on his reputation as a player. McGee also talked about the upcoming season with a lot of excitement.

He sure seemed ecstatic about teaming up with Chris Paul. McGee has high hopes from CP3, and the Suns. He said,

“Every big man that has ever played with Chris Paul has done well. I just feel like Chris Paul is definitely the head of the snake and he’s definitely going to lead us to the finals again.” – Javale McGee

(Via Club Shay Shay | h/t https://t.co/KM2EB4CwFx) pic.twitter.com/Vnv6TGfpRg — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 17, 2021

Also Read: “Ain’t nobody going out there by themselves”: Dwight Howard gets candid about ego clashes in the veteran Lakers’ camp

Chris Paul has a reputation for making whatever team he plays on better than they were without him. Every team Paul joins finishes with a better record than they were without him the previous season.

The same applies to big men as well. Bigs such as Tyson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan, Clint Capela, and Deandre Ayton have played with CP3, and all of their numbers have been better with Paul around. McGee hopes some of the magic washes off to him as well, and it probably would.

However, about the Suns making it back to the Finals, that is a more tricky take, All we can do right now is wait and watch how the season progresses.