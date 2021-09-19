“Ain’t nobody going out there by themselves”: Dwight Howard gets candid about ego clashes in the veteran Lakers’ camp

Lakers’ big man Dwight Howard talks about the training camp, and how all the veterans are getting along, amidst all ‘ego’ talks

The Los Angeles Lakers are all geared up for battle this season. They have invested all they had to make a roster full of championship DNA. The Lakers went all-in, traded their younger prospects, and acquired experienced players, all in hopes of winning once more with LeBron James. Anthony Davis would have to step up and take the kind of role he had back in the Bubble Championship.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen will be back, there’s no doubt about it!”: When John Stockton couldn’t believe reports about legendary Bulls duo calling it quits

The Lakers added Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza, and more. Most of these players signed with the team on a 1year, veteran minimum deal. Hence there is a lot riding on this season for the Purple and Gold. Dwight Howard recently sat down on an Instagram Live and discussed quite a few things.

Dwight Howard talks about ‘ego’ clashes in the Lakers camp

With the kind of experience that the Lakers have, there sure are differences in opinions expected. One of the biggest clashes one expects is Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo, all because of their sordid past. However, Dwight Howard reveals that is definitely not the case.

On his Instagram Live, Howard talked about the ‘ego’ issues in the Lakers camp. The veteran big said,

“Bruh, we’ve been playing AAU and basketball our whole life! We’re trying to win. Ain’t no egos. Ain’t nobody going out there by themselves.”

Dwight Howard responded to an IG live question from a fan asking how the “old heads” (the Lakers, presumably) will gel together. “Bruh, we’ve been playing AAU and basketball our whole life! We’re trying to win. Ain’t no egos. Ain’t nobody going out there by themselves.” pic.twitter.com/tf4k1qkFpN — #Lakers Hoops (@HashtagLakerPod) September 16, 2021

Also Read: “Nikola Jokic goes back to Serbia, drinks beer, rides horses and gets back in shape in 2 weeks”: Michael Porter Jr makes light of Nuggets’ 2021 NBA MVP’s abilities on the JJ Redick Podcast

It sounds nice to see that there are no troubles in the Lakers camp. With all they have invested into this season, if it were to be a bust, there would be an entire process of rebuilding, and that isn’t how one wants to see LeBron James wrap his career.