“Kyrie Irving is not untouchable, he isn’t LeBron James or Kevin Durant!”: Chris Broussard makes wild claim on Nets superstar’s position on the trading block

Chris Broussard believes Brooklyn Nets should be more receptive to offers involving Kyrie Irving.

When James Harden joined Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to form a superteam in Brooklyn last year, a lot of doubts emerged. There’s only one ball, everyone said, and predicted that three ball-dominant players couldn’t fit together.

With sheer disregard to the popular opinion, Nets showed their utter dominance by cruising to the Conference Semifinals. Injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving would prove to be too much for them to overcome, however. Despite a Bucks championship, the Nets start clear favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien next season, at +240 odds.

Nets GM Sean Marks has not been dormant in the off-season as well. Adding veterans Patty Mills and Paul Millsap coupled with LaMarcus Aldridge’s comeback has put them in the pole position yet again. NBA analyst Chris Broussard, however, believes the Nets should not stop looking out for offers.

With stars like Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, and Bradley Beal apparently available in the market, Broussard believes Nets must keep talks open. While Nets do not possess a lot of young talent or draft capital to spare, he believes Kyrie Irving’s name should be involved in packages.

Kyrie Irving made history last season, becoming one of the highest-scoring 50-40-90 club entrants ever

Broussard remarked how Kevin Durant and James Harden were the main superstars on the team. He also pointed out Kyrie’s absences and quirkiness as part of the reason Nets could look beyond him.

I certainly wouldn’t shop Kyrie if I’m the Nets. But would I listen to offers? Sure! https://t.co/yR1D2zOtj3 — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) September 16, 2021

He acknowledged the fact that Kyrie Irving’s loss would deprive the team of his ice veins in the clutch. He also said that he wouldn’t do the trade himself, but it was Sean Marks’ responsibility to keep an eye out for offers.

Kyrie’s shot-making ability in the clutch is what Brooklyn most needs from him. https://t.co/4wy4eoXbx6 — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) September 16, 2021

Trading Kyrie seems to be the unlikeliest option, as the Nets would hope to finally present a healthy roster on the court. Kyrie’s friendship with KD was one of the major reasons why the 2-time champ chose Brooklyn, and the Nets would want to keep it that way.