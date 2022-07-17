Skip Bayless slams LeBron James’ 2–13 shooting night from three at Drew League in the most ‘Skip way’

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless doesn’t forget his ritual of throwing shade at LeBron James, who recently made an appearance at the Drew League.

It was a surreal moment for fans at the King-Drew Magnet High School, with LeBron James returning post a decade to play at the Drew League, a pro-am summer league based in LA. The four-time champion had a sea of fans lined up for him in the wee hours of the morning.

Joining the King was none other than Compton native and Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan. Another superstar who was expected but failed to show up was Kyrie Irving, who attended Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy’s basketball camp. The Nets guard reportedly had a change of mind.

Drew League Commissioner Dino Smiley on Kyrie Irving’s no-show today: “I don’t know. They were pretty sure he was coming. But you know how Kyrie is. I guess he changed his mind in the middle of it.” Dino said there is a possibility that Kyrie plays in a game on Sunday. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 17, 2022

Nevertheless, James and DeRozan’s athletic display gave the young fans an experience of a lifetime. Playing for the MMV Cheaters, the two superstars combined for 72-points, defeating the Black Pearl Elite 104-102. LBJ and Deebo didn’t forget to treat their fans with their repertoire of moves.

LeBron James finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting and 16 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 30 points on 9-for-23 and 14 rebounds. Their team, MMV Cheaters, held on to win 104-102 over Black Pearl Elite. Kyrie Irving, who was expected to appear, looks unlikely to play today — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 16, 2022

LeBron with the dunk pic.twitter.com/Ve2d7p0IMm — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 17, 2022

LeBron showed off a few of these vintage fadeaways at @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/AbkTA65qF8 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 16, 2022

Game 3 today is between two 5-0 teams: MMV Cheaters and Black Pearl Elite. @DeMar_DeRozan is back for the Cheaters. DeMar brought out @KingJames to suit up for his Cheaters squad today! pic.twitter.com/iNAq5tQcY3 — Drew League (@DrewLeague) July 16, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James for Kevin Durant makes so much sense”: Skip Bayless seconds Bleacher Report’s proposed trade

Despite James putting up a clinical performance, scoring 42-points and 16-rebounds, his ardent critic Skip Bayless didn’t forget to find loopholes in the stat sheet.

Skip Bayless throws shade at LeBron James’ 3-point and free throw shooting.

Game Three of the Drew League between the MMV Cheaters and Black Pearl Elite will go down in the history books, courtesy of the star power. King James and DeRozan paired up for the second time this year, post their successful stint in this year’s ASG.

Though James was named the player of the game, Bayless didn’t forget to indulge in a session of nitpicking, calling out the four-time Finals MVP in the below tweet.

Love it that LeBron played in the Drew League today. But: he shot only 2-13 from three??? He missed the late free throw that would’ve at least clinched overtime? Some things never change. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 17, 2022

This isn’t the first and certainly not the last time that Bayless engages in some or the other kind of fault-finding during James’ moment of glory. While the Fox Sports analyst does have valid points, considering the Lakers superstar isn’t the best 3-point shooter and cannot be relied upon during free throws in clutch time. However, the Undisputed analyst views everything with a microscopic lens when it comes to LBJ.

Also read: “Those three games against Golden State was the epitome of LeBron James’ greatness”: Skip Bayless reveals his best version of the King