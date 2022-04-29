Basketball

“Chris Paul really said ‘chill ya fata** out, Big Perk’ when I picked the Pelicans to upset the Suns”: Kendrick Perkins pays respect to CP3 and the Suns for moving past Brandon Ingram and co.

“Chris Paul really said ‘chill ya fata** out, Big Perk’ when I picked the Pelicans to upset the Suns”: Kendrick Perkins pays respect to CP3 and the Suns for moving past Brandon Ingram and co.
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Rabada vs Quinton de Kock IPL record: QDK vs Punjab Kings IPL stats and last 5 innings list
Next Article
"Someone stole the helmet and will ask for a ticket as ransom"- F1 Twitter reacts to Sergio Perez losing his race helmet ahead of the Miami GP
NBA Latest Post
"Draymond Green forcing the Warriors to invest in some headgear": Shaquille O’Neal and Shaqtin' A Fool won’t spare Warriors forward even after becoming a part of Inside the NBA
“Draymond Green forcing the Warriors to invest in some headgear”: Shaquille O’Neal and Shaqtin’ A Fool won’t spare Warriors forward even after becoming a part of Inside the NBA

From criticizing Shaquille O’Neal for JaVale McGee to becoming his colleague and then topping Shaqtin’…