“Chris Paul really said ‘chill ya fata** out, Big Perk’ when I picked the Pelicans to upset the Suns”: Kendrick Perkins pays respect to CP3 and the Suns for moving past Brandon Ingram and co.

Dropping a solid 33/5/8 performance in Game 6’s win, Chris Paul leads the Suns to a 4-2 first-round series win against the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans fought tooth and nail in the play-in tournament to clinch a playoffs berth. Grabbing the 8th and final seed of the Western Conference, Brandon Ingram and co. were in for a tough first-round clash against the Chris Paul-led Phoenix Suns.

The series took an interesting turn in Game 2 when Devin Booker sustained a hamstring injury. With D-Book out with injury, chances for NOLA to upset the Suns had increased exponentially. Analyst Kendrick Perkins was one of many who had faith in the Pels to upset the best team of the regular season.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts to the King praising his friend CP3 after his mastery of the rock

Willie Green’s boys did manage to win Game 4, tying the series at 2 games apiece. However, failed to win Game 5. And Yesterday night, after being listed as “questionable”, Booker managed to lace up for Game 6 and helped CP3 to hand New Orleans a 4-2 series loss.

“Respect to Chris Paul and the Suns for handling their business”: Kendrick Perkins

The “Point God” erupted for a huge 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists performance on an unbelievable 100/100/100 shooting split. The 36-year-old efficient night eclipsed Ingram’s 21-point, 11-assist double-double and helped Phoenix win the contest 115-109.

Grabbing the first-round series win, Kendrick Perkins took it to Twitter acknowledging CP3’s performance. Perk also called himself out for having picked the Pels to upset the Suns. The former Boston big man wrote:

I picked the Pelicans to upset the Suns after Booker got hurt and CP3 said chill ya fat a$$ out Big Perk and put on damn Clinic tonight! The Pelicans has really put the world on NOTICE! Respect to the Suns for handling their business. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 29, 2022

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins can’t get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals

Credits to the Pelicans. They really did put their heart out there in every single possession and gave a tough fight.

For the Suns, they have to prepare for a tough West Conference Semifinals series against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks.