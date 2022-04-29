“Did LeBron James just jinx Chris Paul for the 2nd round?”: NBA Twitter reacts to the King praising his friend CP3 after his mastery of the rock

LeBron James is a known hex when it comes to praising NBA stars on Twitter and fans cannot help but wonder whether he has jinxed CP3 now!

Bron is a very vocal and outspoken NBA personality. He has always let his voice be heard, whether it is for social justice or to praise his friends and fellow NBA fraternity.

This time, he was quick to praise the point god, CP3 after the latter put in an all-time performance to take game 6 and seal the series against the Pelicans.

His mastery of the rock was seen around the world and his good friend LeBron James was quick to Tweet out his appreciation.

The internet, however, was cautious of his praise for LeBron is known to jinx people.

Did bron just jinx cp for the 2nd round https://t.co/1DEBQtiXJw — シルバー (@silverVLR) April 29, 2022

Twitter thinks LeBron James has already jinxed Chris Paul!

If tweets are anything to go by, we know LBJ’s Twitter is the graveyard for all hopes and dreams. He may be praising a lot of players but it ultimately leads to their downfall.

bron waiting till after the games now so he don’t jinx anyone LOL https://t.co/fFr43UV4aY — N-jay (@_Njay3) April 29, 2022



Some fans think he purposely tweeted this after the game to avoid sending out any bad juju for CP3.

tweet this DURING the game u ain’t fooling nobody https://t.co/0LpfyyfWUD — Mr.ShyGuy (@_giodeboss_) April 29, 2022



Others think the juju has already been activated as CP is entering the second round. What will be the outcome of LeBron’s well wishes, we will have to wait and see.

