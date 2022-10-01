Chris Paul tapped into $160 million net worth to acquire a 15% stake in $1 billion Indian cricket franchise

Earlier in May of this year, Chris Paul became a minority owner of an Indian cricket franchise – Rajasthan Royals.

When it comes to decision-making, Chris Paul is one of the smartest individuals in the NBA. On the court, the Phoenix Suns guard is a genius, finding open teammates in every possession. Off the floor, with a staggering net worth of $160 million, CP3 has made several smart business decisions.

Much like any other intelligent athlete, the “Point God” to has made several investments. Hyperice, Chripify, and Beyond Meat are only some of the many companies Paul has entrusted with his money.

The former President of the National Basketball Players Association has even made investments in several sporting franchises from around the world. The pass-first star has ownerships in Winston-Salem Dash of the MiLB, the LAX bowling team, and this past year, he even became a minority owner of an Indian cricket franchise – Rajasthan Royals.

“In India, cricket rules”: Chris Paul

Rajasthan Royals are one of the most distinguished franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With some big names like Jos Butler, Trent Boult, and Sanju Samson, the 2008 IPL winners are worth well over $1 billion.

Earlier in May 2022, Chris joined forces with Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum as Redbird Capital Partners acquired a 15% stake in the Royals.

Being one of the first American athletes to invest in the IPL was extremely delightful news for the 12-time All-Star.

“I am excited to have become one of the first US athletes to see the value and scope for growth in the IPL. With a variety of components, including stadium experience and fan engagement still left to fulfill their course, I see myself contributing world-class experience through this strategic investment,” said Paul.

Further talking about cricket’s dominance in India, the then-36-year-old said:

“The potential is unreal, especially in India. Honestly, as far as the game of basketball, it’s trying to grow in India. But cricket rules. It’s been an education process for me, too. It’s something I’m excited about.”

For all the Indian NBA fans who are wondering whether this means Chris will visit the Land of Diversity, Paul made a pretty hopeful statement:

“Hopefully, we [the Suns] will play for a long time. My family lives in LA. So, I don’t know what my summer looks like right now. But going to India is something I look forward to doing.”

The Royals were the runner-ups of the 2022 season. With the guidance Paul would bring in, hopefully, Rajasthan emerges victorious in the upcoming 2023 IPL campaign.

