Chris Paul? Not as good as Bradley Beal or Anthony Davis according to ESPN

ESPN is one of the most storied sports network centers of all time.

Naturally, a ranking of NBA players by ESPN prior to every season holds considerable value to the public. After all, it is the effort of one of the most reputed networks in the world.

Well, every single year, without fail, ESPN manages to enrage a few fanbases with their rankings. Rankings are always incendiary in nature owing to the natural biased views of various fans. This year’s edition is in the process of unveiling itself, and it’s created quite the stir as always.

The NBA is blessed with talent. The top crop is undisputed, but their listing in order has fans in splits.

Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, and Chris Paul are important figures in the modern league. All three have formed parts of some of the most important narratives of the 2010s.

The Point God is the most accomplished individual of the lot. Despite being ringless, Paul’s legacy as a Hall of Famer is undisputed. So his standing should firmly be above the younger Beal and Davis, right?

How does ESPN rank the trio in its latest rankings?

Chris Paul is #21 in ESPN’s rankings heading into the 2022-23 season. Paul only recently led the Phoenix Suns to a league-best record and a Finals trip in consecutive seasons.

With age, this is a fair rating by many means. However, not exactly, when you look at it relatively.

Anthony Davis is another star of the league. Injuries and a lack of cohesion in LA, however, resulted in a season that saw no post-season.

Bradley Beal on the other hand has not seen a peak that coincided with playoff success. Beal has often been a big fish in a really bad Washington pond and has been accused of putting “empty stats”.

With both stars not exactly in an improving spot in their careers, and with their teams remaining “non-contenders”, they are in for not-so-promising seasons.

So it is unlikely that they get a bump over Chris Paul in ESPN’s rankings, right?

Anthony Davis features at #20 and Bradley Beal immediately preceding at #19. The Point God finds himself below last season’s biggest disappointments.

Maybe ESPN sees a decline in CP3’s game that we haven’t noticed yet. Over time injuries have taken a toll on Chris Paul, however, he has proven his value time and time again.

Paul and the Suns have a point to prove after their choke job against the Mavericks. Is age finally going to catch up with the point guard? Will ESPN’s ratings prove validated eventually?

