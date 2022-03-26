Basketball

“James Harden is going back to his Brooklyn Nets days”: Should Joel Embiid and co be worried about the Sixers guard’s decline

"James Harden is going back to his Brooklyn Nets days": Should Joel Embiid and co be worried about the Sixers guard's decline
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Yuvraj Singh IPL 2022 price and team: Is Yuvraj Singh playing IPL 2022?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden is going back to his Brooklyn Nets days": Should Joel Embiid and co be worried about the Sixers guard's decline
“James Harden is going back to his Brooklyn Nets days”: Should Joel Embiid and co be worried about the Sixers guard’s decline

James Harden is on a decline again, the Sixers guard is putting up similar numbers…