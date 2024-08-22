Chris Paul’s Pairing With Victor Wembanyama on Spurs Has Kevin Garnett Excited

The 2024-25 NBA season is still two months away but the excitement is already at a fever pitch for fans, analysts, and former players like Kevin Garnett. Apart from the opening night battle between the Knicks and the Celtics, the Hall of Famer cannot wait to see the Spurs in action especially after the organization acquired Chris Paul.

On the latest episode of the KG: Certified podcast, Garnett shared his excitement about watching the veteran point guard team up with Victor Wembanyama. He claimed that he expects the Frenchman’s offensive production to skyrocket. The Celtics icon said,

“Listen, Wemby—I feel like last year he didn’t get any easy baskets. I feel like everything he got was hard or challenged. And rightfully so, you know you’re playing in the best league in the world with the world’s best players, right? Playing with Chris Paul, he’s going to get some easy baskets or easier baskets. And look for San Antonio to be ran better. To be more organized.”

Paul had his least productive year since he entered the league last season, but Garnett believes he’ll bounce back in San Antonio. He admitted that the veteran guard has lost a step as a scorer, but noted that his court vision and basketball IQ are still among the best in the league.

The Hall of Famer claimed that the Spurs are a perfect fit for the veteran at this stage of his career. The young roster was in desperate need of a leader who could guide the players and he’s the right man for the job. Garnett believes the Spurs’ young stars will benefit tremendously under Paul’s tutelage. He said,

“Obviously, Pop and his style, it is what it is. I look for Chris Paul to come down here and organize this young team, and if they can ever put some pieces with this kid, man, I think San Antonio is going to be one of them teams because he has the most growth out of everybody.”

Garnett also emphasized the need to surround Wembanyama with veterans. Despite adding the 39-year-old guard, the Spurs are the third youngest team in the league behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

The Spurs haven’t competed in the playoffs since 2019. Their five-year hiatus is the longest in franchise history. Before their dismal streak began, they had never gone back-to-back years without a playoff appearance since entering the league in 1967.

Greg Popovich and the front office need to start making moves, surround their generational talent with talented players, and return to title contention.