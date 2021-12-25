“Christmas is not a lot of fun for me, it’s just a big waste of money”: When Charles Barkley went all Grinch mode and expressed his disliking for the joyous occasion

Back in 2015, Charles Barkley channeled his inner Grinch and revealed why Christmas was not fun for him, and just a big waste of money.

Christmas is one of the most loved festivals celebrated throughout the world. In the NBA too, the cheerful occasion is widely enjoyed by players, coaches, staff, and fans. For some enthusiasts and players, the Christmas Day games are one of the most entertaining and the ones they remember forever. However, Charles Barkley is one such unique personality who isn’t a big fan of the festivities.

Former NBA legend and current analyst Sir Charles is a personality who isn’t shy of speaking his heart out. Back in 2015 on an appearance on ESPN’s “Mike & Mike” radio show, Chuck expressed his disliking for the festival. Barkley “The Grinch” said:

“Man, ya know, Christmas is not a lot of fun for me. It’s just a big waste of money. When you’re black and rich, everybody thinks they’re a part of your family. Everybody is a relative. Everybody wants a really nice gift. It’s like your family members, one year you buy them a house, the next year you buy them a car, the next year you buy them a sweater. They look at you like, ‘You only got me a sweater?’ They always want the gifts to escalate, so you can’t ever get them a sweater if you bought them a house the year before because they get pissed.”

Charles Barkley gives his two cents on Santa Claus

After hating on Christmas, Charles went on to give his opinions on Santa Claus. The Round Mound of Rebound said:

“I’m not a big Christmas fan. I’m a firm believer that Santa Claus should only bring kids gifts. I think Santa Claus should bring gifts to everybody until they get out of high school, and then that’s it. That’s my personal opinion.”

“Santa Claus has cleaned me out today…this is the last time I’m celebrating Christmas, I’m canceling it next year.” – Charles Barkley Watch #NBAXmas action all day Saturday on ESPN & ABC starting at 12pm/et. pic.twitter.com/325c4NG8sP — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 25, 2021

In less than 12 hours, the Christmas Day games will be starting with the Knicks hosting the Hawks. With some highly anticipated matchups like the Warriors-Suns, Bucks-Celtics, and Lakers-Nets, this is NBA’s gift to all its fans. And hopefully, Sir Charles enjoys his day too.