“People who thought DeMar DeRozan was the worst signing of the offseason”: Chicago Bulls Twitter hilariously troll doubters and Knicks fans putting them in Santa’s “Naughty List”

Chicago Bulls Twitter roast people who doubted the DeMar DeRozan signing and New York Knicks fans by adding them to Santa’s “Naughty List”.

Earlier this summer, DeMar DeRozan was highly disrespected by executives and scouts around the league when they voted his signing as the worst offseason move. Not many analysts and enthusiasts were convinced that acquiring DeMar would be a beneficial move for the Bulls franchise. People not only questioned his abilities but also doubted how well he would fit with Zach LaVine.

So far, averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists DeRozan has proven himself to be one of the most elite players in the association. The 4-time All-Star has by far been the best offseason signing, playing a huge role in leading the team to be one of the best and hottest squads in the entire association.

Definitely, DeRozan has shut all the naysayers up. And in the Bulls‘ recent tweet, they have trolled the doubters who “thought DeMar DeRozan was the worst signing of the offseason” by adding them to Santa’s “Naughty List”. They also taunted New York Knicks fans by subtly adding “Knicks Fans” second on the list.

He’s making a list and checking it twice 😉 pic.twitter.com/kE5u2NrEMH — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 24, 2021

Also Read: Despite a star studded roster, the Lakers have a losing record for the season

NBA Twitter reacts as Chicago Bulls troll DeMar DeRozan haters and New York Knicks fans

As soon as the Chicago Bulls Twitter account posted this graphic ridiculing the haters and Knicks fans, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

My team is so funny lmaooooooooo https://t.co/tu2VxL4LMd — Nikki (@bulls_nikki) December 25, 2021

To the demar haters pic.twitter.com/9QN7S4QXz8 — Hmmm (@BearsFa48541406) December 24, 2021

Best team in the league and best social media team ☺️ pic.twitter.com/wOvcNYHsIK — AmericanGooner🇺🇸🔴 (@Tyrik98) December 24, 2021

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal takes a jab at Kyrie Irving’s return as a part-timer for the Nets

The New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls are widely known for their chirpy battles. Right from the Jordan VS Ewing battles till today, the rivalry has been one of the most competitive in NBA basketball. The Bulls absolutely didn’t hold back ridiculing Randle and co., who are 12th in the East.