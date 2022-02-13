“LaMelo Ball has had enough of his bruising and losing!”: Hornets star lashes out at officials for missing foul calls on too many occasions vs Grizzlies

LaMelo Ball can’t help but lash out as the Charlotte Hornets lose their 4th in the last 5 games

LaMelo Ball’s superstar leap is starting to seem so close, it almost feels like we can taste it.

Despite the Hornets losing 4 of their last 5 games, the Ball brother has averaged an impressive 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 2.6 steals per game, while shooting 44.4% from the field, and 46.5% from three, during the same stretch. Still, his personal numbers don’t really matter to the Hornets star.

Instead, Ball wants to win more games. And after being tired of losing over and over again, he even led his team to overcome a 34 point deficit to bring the game deadly close in the 4th.

During the quarter, the man did everything, recording 16 points on 5 of 9 from the field (55.6%), and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc (66.7%). Yet, despite all his efforts, the officials still refuse to give him the calls he deserves. And during the ending moments of this game, it appears that the Ball brother had final had enough.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball lashes out at officials after they fail to give him a foul call vs Grizzlies

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are undoubtedly an incredible team. After all, they stand 3rd in a competitive West and even held on to win this game, 125-118. Still, we’d be lying if we said all their hits and slaps were caught by the officials.

It’s not the team’s fault. After all, they are a physical team, heck it’s even the reason why fans of the NBA can’t help but love this team. But, if you’re a player opposing them, who has been bruised the whole game to no avail, there is bound to be a point of explosion. And you combine with that the frustration of a terrible run of games prior to this one, and well… you get the YouTube clip below.

Frankly, we don’t blame LaMelo Ball for lashing out at the officials the way he did. There have been too many games where he has clearly been hit, yet no whistle has sounded. And so, these transgressions are needed to bring the fact to attention.

When it comes to his teammates, however, we understand that he was simply in a torrid mood. But, the fact of the matter is, they were only trying to prevent him from getting a technical at that point. And no matter how angry he was, we believe an apology may be in order.

As far as the anger and frustration go though, we’re happy to see it. In fact, this drive is exactly the reason why we believe, LaMelo Ball will be a superstar-level player very, very soon.

