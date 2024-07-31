Claiming Victor Wembanyama Has No Ceiling, Chris Paul Says It Was ‘Weird’ Guarding Him

Now at Spurs, Chris Paul will have the pleasure of playing with Victor Wembanyama next season. Speaking about his new teammate with analyst, Colin Cowherd, the former Warrior admitted just how shocking it was to have to guard him. At 7ft 4″, Wembanyama poses quite the challenge for even some of the tallest in the NBA.

That alone would be bad enough if he wasn’t as skilled as he is. And in the end, it is what makes guarding him so challenging, and yet so intriguing. Paul reflected on just this characteristic of the Frenchman, before commenting on whether or not he has a ceiling.

“I don’t think he has one… He is one of those guys that I think, after the game, this past year, we all talked about how weird it was to guard him, to try to shoot over him. But, it just shows you how the game has grown.”

Judging by his statement, Paul clearly seems to have all the respect in the world for Wemby. It’s a good thing too, considering that he is one of the few on the Spurs’ roster that could unlock Victor’s potential.

Better yet, it seems that Paul himself was very amused by the idea of being on the same team as Wemby. This turned out to be a sales pitch in and of itself when selling CP3 on the idea of playing in San Antonio, as the man himself revealed it.

Paul wanted to play with Wemby

Immediately after his move to the Spurs, Chris Paul sat down with CBS Sports for an interview. During his time with them, his review of Victor Wembanyama so far, was beyond glowing. He said,

“I played against him this season, and, I tell you, there’s probably no player in the league that everybody in the league talks about after the game like him… Cause everybody has to adjust stuff. Me and Harrison [Barnes] was on our flight yesterday just talking about how cool it’s going to be at this point in our careers to get a chance to appreciate him day in and day out. So that definitely helped.”

Needless to say, their pairing in the team will likely be a must-watch match. Now, the only question is, how soon the rest of the roster can catch up to allow the Spurs to compete for an NBA championship once again?