Clippers’ Former Video Coordinator Opens Up on Chris Paul’s Dedication to Studying Film

Chris Paul’s two-decade Hall of Fame career is set to come to a close at the very team he arguably played his best basketball on — the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s the perfect time to reflect on what made him so special, and former video coordinator of the Clippers, Mo Dakhil, revealed the point god’s attention to detail when it came to studying videos and game footages.

Dakhil, on SiriusXM NBA Radio, recalled how Paul would need film the same way the coaches would. Dakhil would, after games, load them up on his iPad. And they weren’t casual videos either. Paul wanted a complete analysis of the games he had just played, along with videos that dissected the opponents’ games.

Dakhil also insisted that Paul wasn’t having it all added to his device for the sake of it. He was watching all of it.

“The same way we give it to the coaches, I gotta put it on Chris’ iPad,” Dakhil stated. “On top of that, I gotta put next opponents’ last few games on there, who he’s gonna guard on, like he wants all of the stuff cut up, ready to go.”

“And I know he’s watching it,” Dakhil continued. “Cuz he’ll point out stuff… As the video guy, you always make sure you have the stuff ready to go. I got to take care of the coach, and I have to care of Chris Paul.”

An incredibly simple way of judging basketball IQ for guards is their assist to turnover ratio and Paul’s has always been in the uppermost echelon for this. His 2007-08 season saw him dish out 11.6 assists while committing merely 2.5 turnovers a game.

Paul built a reputation over the years as one of the most intelligent players on every team he played for. His commitment to studying film was arguably a major reason behind that. Sadly, it didn’t win him a championship, with his best team result coming with the Phoenix Suns in 2021 when he made it to Finals where they lost 4-2 to the Bucks.

But at the Clippers, on an individual level, Paul became one of the best point guards of all time. In 418 games for the franchise, he has averaged 18.4 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. He is also the Clippers’ all-time leader in assists dished out at 4,023.

A classic, hard-working point guard, Paul might be the last of his kind. Considering the Clippers’ 5-12 start to the 2025-26 season, however, it like his career will end without a ring.