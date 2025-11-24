mobile app bar

Clippers’ Former Video Coordinator Opens Up on Chris Paul’s Dedication to Studying Film

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center

Chris Paul’s two-decade Hall of Fame career is set to come to a close at the very team he arguably played his best basketball on — the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s the perfect time to reflect on what made him so special, and former video coordinator of the Clippers, Mo Dakhil, revealed the point god’s attention to detail when it came to studying videos and game footages.

Dakhil, on SiriusXM NBA Radio, recalled how Paul would need film the same way the coaches would. Dakhil would, after games, load them up on his iPad. And they weren’t casual videos either. Paul wanted a complete analysis of the games he had just played, along with videos that dissected the opponents’ games.

Dakhil also insisted that Paul wasn’t having it all added to his device for the sake of it. He was watching all of it.

“The same way we give it to the coaches, I gotta put it on Chris’ iPad,” Dakhil stated. “On top of that, I gotta put next opponents’ last few games on there, who he’s gonna guard on, like he wants all of the stuff cut up, ready to go.”

“And I know he’s watching it,” Dakhil continued. “Cuz he’ll point out stuff… As the video guy, you always make sure you have the stuff ready to go. I got to take care of the coach, and I have to care of Chris Paul.” 

An incredibly simple way of judging basketball IQ for guards is their assist to turnover ratio and Paul’s has always been in the uppermost echelon for this. His 2007-08 season saw him dish out 11.6 assists while committing merely 2.5 turnovers a game.

Paul built a reputation over the years as one of the most intelligent players on every team he played for. His commitment to studying film was arguably a major reason behind that. Sadly, it didn’t win him a championship, with his best team result coming with the Phoenix Suns in 2021 when he made it to Finals where they lost 4-2 to the Bucks.

But at the Clippers, on an individual level, Paul became one of the best point guards of all time. In 418 games for the franchise, he has averaged 18.4 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. He is also the Clippers’ all-time leader in assists dished out at 4,023.

A classic, hard-working point guard, Paul might be the last of his kind. Considering the Clippers’ 5-12 start to the 2025-26 season, however, it like his career will end without a ring.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

