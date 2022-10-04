Ime Udoka, Who Cheated With Celtics Minority Owner’s Wife, Shockingly Gets Support From Nia Long’s First Baby Daddy

The father of Nia Long’s first child speaks out in a very shocking statement on Ime Udoka scandal

Ime Udoka is in some serious hot water, despite the whole fiasco now having taken place years ago in NBA community years.

After the Celtics made their inspiring run to the NBA Finals, the world seemed to be at Ime Udoka’s feet.

The man was known as the Celtics’ savior, as he took the team from being one of the worst in the NBA to one that almost won an NBA championship in the same season. And then it happened.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Next thing you know, rumors are flying around about who it was with, and whether it was really a consensual relationship or not. Heck, many even suggested he indulged in relations with the wife of the minority owner of the Boston Celtics, something you can read about here.

Through this whole mess, you have Nia Long. America’s sweetheart, but more importantly here, the fiancé of Ime Udoka.

Since these allegations came out not much has been heard from the actress.

That is, until now.

The father of Nia Long’s and the father of her first child’s statements are put into the public eye

Massai Z. Dorsey’s relationship with Nia Long may not have worked out in the long run. However, he remains close to the sweetheart, as the two adults co-parent their son together.

Being as close as he is to the situation, here is what Dorsey told the Daily Mail.

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him…We’re sticking by him 100%.

All I could say is good things about Ime,’ Dorsey, 51, told DailyMail.com. ‘He’s a good man. All these years. I’m happy he’s in my son’s life.

Ime made a mistake,’ Dorsey said of the coach’s affair with a female staffer, which led to an investigation and a decision by the team to suspend him for the season

Every man needs another chance,’ Dorsey continued. ‘Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.”

Further, here is what Nia Long told the media through her spokesperson on the matter.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me…

I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events.

Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Frankly, in a world full of outcries and rage about the situation, this is a very surprisingly mature reaction to the whole situation.

Infidelity is something that has broken even the most stable of marriages. And yet, here you have those in Nia Long’s corner even coming out in support of the man.

We sincerely hope that can work through this whole situation.

What was the backlash Ime Udoka got from the Boston Celtics for breaking company policy

We’ve covered what could happen to Ime Udoka and his family as fallout from this whole fiasco. But, what did the Boston Celtics do to him in the form of repercussions?

The man has been with the Celtics as a coach for about 10 years, and as a Head Coach for one after that. But perhaps none of that mattered as the Celtics did this to reprimand him.

The Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2022

With the coach that took them to the Finals now suspended, how will the team fare next season?

Guess we’ll find out soon enough.

