“Love of the Game”: Kevin Durant Breaks Down His Approach to Scoring 25 PPG for 17 Years Straight

One of the best and most consistent scorers in NBA history, Kevin Durant is still going strong at the age of 37. It’s only now though that his longevity is being celebrated and people are realizing that the numbers he’s put up year after year are simply extraordinary.

Kay Adams, in an interview with Durant, pointed out that he has scored over 25 ppg for 17 straight seasons. There aren’t numbers many can boast about. So, Adams, amazed, asked the Houston Rockets superstar a simple question — how did he do it?

Durant has played for some elite teams over the years. He played in a star-studded OKC Thunder team, followed by a stint with the Warriors, Nets, and Suns. Now, he’s at the Rockets. It’s safe to say that the two-time MVP has always had incredible teammates around him and in his answer to Adams’ question, he made sure to state that.

“A lot of strategy from my coaches and my teammates,” Durant said. “A lot of skill-work by me,” he added, bringing — rightfully so — the attention back to himself.

Durant has always been bashed for having great players around him and his success, with the Warriors in particular, is often downplayed because of it. Yes, Stephen Curry is a fellow GOAT who played a huge role in dominating the league. But Durant was there too. Collectively, they destroyed opponents and put up the numbers.

Durant has never cared much about those claims. He continued, stating that he has always had a lot of confidence in himself, and a “love of the game”.

“I just enjoy going out there every day, and I hold myself to a standard every time I step out there regardless of it being an NBA Finals game or a pickup game in the summer. I wanna make as many shots as I can,” Durant added.

At 6’11”, Durant moves effortlessly for someone his size. He moves like a wing, has great ball-handling, and can shoot pull-up threes and fadeaway mid-range jumpers. There is not a single shot on offense that seems difficult when Durant has the ball in his hands.

Now with the Rockets and nearing the twilight of his career, Durant goes out there to have fun and perform at the same high level he has maintained over the years. Before hanging up the boots, however, he desperately wants to win another title. It would be a statement to those who claim he could not have won the two rings he already has without Steph.