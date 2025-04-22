“Start Making Vacation Plans”: Paul Pierce Gets Brutal About LeBron James and Lakers’ Chances if They Drop Game 2

“Lakers in 5” is still a possibility, but the outcome of Game 2 could very well dictate their playoff hopes. The Timberwolves spoiled Game 1 for the Lakers with a convincing 117-95 victory. Many people believed the Lakers had what it takes to win the NBA championship. That potential is still in the air. However, Celtics legend Paul Pierce gave a brutal reality check to the Lakers and their fans about them falling 0-2 in the series.

In Game 1, Los Angeles didn’t look like the powerhouse they’re capable of being. Luka Doncic was the only player to provide a substantial performance on the offensive side of the ball. LeBron James and Austin Reaves both failed to crack 20 points and shot under 50% in the process.

That won’t be a recipe for success going forward. Lakers coach JJ Redick will likely make adjustments for Game 2. LA’s future is still in their hands, but the Game 1 loss proved they aren’t as dominant as people thought they were.

Paul Pierce took the opportunity to brace the basketball world for what to expect if the Lakers lose Game 2. He shared his brutal take on Fox Sports’ Speak, reminding everyone that the Lakers’ season is dependent on their ability to win this game.

“If you lose Game 2 and go down 2-0 at home, you can start making vacation plans,” Pierce said.

The Hall-of-Fame forward has praised the Lakers since acquiring Doncic. But he won’t let bias cloud his sense of judgment. He highlighted Redick and the team’s flawed approach to defense as the reason for their Game 1 loss.

“They collapsed on the drives of Anthony Edwards and a lot of the wing perimeter players,” Edwards said. “They just kept leaving the three-point line open. That’s why you saw so many open shots.”

This style of defense isn’t new for the Lakers. They took pride in eliminating driving opportunities in favor of teams attempting three-pointers. It worked in the regular season, but the Timberwolves’ made the Lakers pay with their shooting ability.

Minnesota set a playoff franchise record for three-pointers made with 21, reaching that feat on an efficient 50% shooting from beyond the arc.

Pierce suggested the Lakers take a page out of the Mavericks’ book of defending Anthony Edwards in last year’s Western Conference Finals. Dallas allowed Edwards to get his points but emphasized taking everyone else out of the game. That may be the blueprint the Lakers need to follow to assert themselves back into this series.

The Game 2 brawl will be tonight at 10 PM ET on TNT.