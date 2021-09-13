“Clippers gang or Don’t Bang!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Kawhi Leonard reveals his new drip and brand new smile during the NBA offseason

NBA Twitter goes absolutely insane after pictures of a happy Kawhi Leonard are shared during the offseason

We don’t know if he is the king of LA just yet, but damn is Kawhi Leonard the ruler of this offseason.

The Clippers man has always been known for his emotion… or more appropriately, the complete lack thereof. To give you an example, we present to you this tweet below.

Kawhi gotta have the best character development ever pic.twitter.com/QhNwC2iv6R — ☔️ (@WoodFromRange) May 22, 2021

And they say TV shows know how to do character development.

Recently though, it seems the so-called terminator has discovered the book of emotions. As many know by now, he recently gained meme status through his hilarious cameo in Drake’s Music video for ‘Way 2 Sexy’.

But now, it seems that Kawhi Leonard is going for the jugular with not only his expressions but with his drip as well.

‘What are you on about?’, we hear you asking. Well then, let’s get into it.

“Clip Gang or Don’t Bang”: Kawhi Leonard’s new drip grabs the attention of NBA Twitter

Clippers fans, are you finally feeling a sense of relief about Kawhi’s future?

He recently signed a 4 year, 176.3 million dollar contract with the franchise, so it’s fair to say he is going to be repping the Clippers for a long time. And well, you can clearly see how happy he is about it in the tweet below.

Happy Kawhi in the off-season. pic.twitter.com/sxwpKWroOj — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) September 12, 2021

Now, you know already that NBA Twitter couldn’t stop being in awe of that smile. However, let’s just say, they liked Kawhi Leonard’s drip as well.

Rocking a “Clip Gang or Don’t Bang” hoodie pic.twitter.com/v79ub3qSgR — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) September 12, 2021

WHERE IS THE HOODIE FROM — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) September 12, 2021

Need that hoodie expeditiously — Jared (@jaredhelco) September 12, 2021

The sweater is badass just scared to wear anything that saids bang around pico union lol — richard/ivett (@thedeleonfam1) September 13, 2021

We won’t lie, if we were Clippers fans, we’d cue the ‘shut up and take my money’ meme right about now too.

