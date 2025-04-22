Despite Kawhi Leonard’s ‘Sensational’ Performance, Stephen A. Smith Stands by His Criticism of Clippers Star

Kawhi Leonard’s performance in Game 2 versus the Nuggets gave glimpses of his 2019 self. The two-time NBA champion spearheaded the Clippers to a pivotal 105-102 Game 2 victory, tying their first-round series against the Nuggets. Leonard put the team on his back, giving a vintage performance in the process. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith shared praise for Kawhi’s heroics, despite once speaking high criticism of the Clippers star in the past, which he still stands by.

Unfortunately, over the past few seasons, Leonard hasn’t been healthy come playoff time for the Clippers. As a result, they haven’t been able to achieve their full potential. Leonard only played in two games in each of the Clippers’ last two series before suffering season-ending injuries. He is finally healthy and reminding the league just how good he is.

The six-time All-Star finished with 39 points, five assists and two steals against the Nuggets. Most impressively, he shot 78.9% from the field. Denver had no answer to stopping or slowing down Leonard. James Harden took the chance to call out the haters and doubters for not appreciating Leonard enough.

Former Clippers teammate Marcus Morris shared the same sentiment on ESPN’s First Take. He gave extremely high praise to Kawhi as one of the best players in the league when healthy.

“Kawhi Leonard is the guy,” Morris proclaimed. “He has put teams on his back when they need it the most. When he’s available, he is the guy.”

Morris believes that when Leonard is available and on the court, there is no doubt about his ability as a player. However, that’s the problem that Smith has with Leonard.

“Anybody who watches basketball knows how sensational Kawhi Leonard is,” Smith said. “But that’s where the hate comes in because of the lack of availability.”

Smith has been one of the biggest non-believers regarding Leonard’s injury history. He even went so far as to suggest the Clippers’ star retire from basketball to focus on his health.

Smith holds no ill will toward Kawhi, he believes he is one of the best players in the NBA. However, he states, “There was such a flagrant lack of availability that’s why we said what we said about him.”

Although it has been two years since the Clippers’ first-round series against the Suns, Smith still believes Leonard’s injury is a sham. Kawhi put up 38 points in Game 1 and 31 points in Game 2. Inexplicably, the team announced he would miss the rest of the postseason.

It wasn’t a slight injury like Smith’s words suggest. Leonard tore his meniscus. This animus that Smith is spreading regarding Kawhi’s health needs to come to a stop soon, before more misinformation is spread.

Kawhi is on pace to rewrite the narrative surrounding his name. The series now shifts to Los Angeles as the Clippers will look to take the advantage in Game 3, which will take place on Thursday, April 24 at 10 PM ET on NBA TV.